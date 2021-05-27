Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, MO

Strong Storms Expected In The Lake Region Thursday

By KRMS News Anchor
KRMS Radio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere Thunderstorms are still in the forecast for today (Thursday) and now the national weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch. The National Weather Service in Springfield now says portions of the Lake of the Ozarks region is under an “enhanced” threat level, including Camden, Miller and Laclede Counties.

www.krmsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Madison, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
City
Camden, MO
City
Gasconade, MO
City
Laclede, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#Storms#Severe Weather#Severe Flooding#Maries#Mcdonald Miller Newton#Lake Of The Ozarks#Severe Thunderstorms#Rain#Weather Officials#Hail#Morgan County#Portions#Wayne#Webster#Girardeau#Taney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Ray County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ray The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Caldwell County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Ray The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in west central Missouri Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Western Ray County in west central Missouri Southwestern Caldwell County in north central Missouri Northern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1154 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Smithville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, Kearney, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Gower, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Orrick and Trimble. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 47. Interstate 35 in Kansas near mile marker 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 435 between mile markers 40 and 62. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clinton County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Ray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1211 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Excelsior Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Orrick, Polo, Glenaire and Holt. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Lafayette, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Lafayette; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RAY...WESTERN CARROLL AND CENTRAL LAFAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richmond, Higginsville, Lexington, Carrollton, Waverly, Wellington, Norborne, Hardin, Corder, Alma, Henrietta, Blackburn, Mayview, Rayville, Napoleon, Camden, Bogard, Fleming, Dover and Knoxville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central, north central and west central Missouri.
Cass County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.