The new cases numbers coming after more than 10,000 tests were completed, giving the province a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent over the last day. Fully vaccinated Albertans no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 and are not showing symptoms, the province's chief medical officer of health said Thursday. "If we all stay vigilant and do our part, just one more time, this might be the last long weekend when such sacrifices are necessary".