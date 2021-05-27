Cancel
Arlo Parks

Bombay Bicycle Club, Caribou, Arlo Parks

By Henry O'Donnell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Village has announced a load of names for this summer’s event. The festival – which will run from 26th-29th August in Lincolnshire – will be headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club, Caribou, Four Tet and Arlo Parks. Also playing, are Greentea Peng, Jayda G, ROMY, Ross From Friends, Daniel Avery,...

Everything Everything, Arlo Parks

Truck Festival has confirmed a few more acts. New to the bill are Everything Everything, Arlo Parks, Swim Deep, Billy Nomates, Jaws, Oscar Lang, The K’s, and Only The Poets. The event will take place from 22nd-25th July, with headline sets from Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks and Royal Blood.
MusicNME

Bombay Bicycle Club share 16-minute Grateful Dead cover for World Turtle Day

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared a cover of The Grateful Dead‘s ‘Terrapin Station’ in honour of World Turtle Day – listen to it below. Originally taken from Jerry Garcia and co.’s 1977 album of the same name, the new version of ‘Terrapin Station’ hears Bombay Bicycle Club call on Flyte for help with the 16-minute cover.
Arlo Parkslive4ever.uk.com

Bombay Bicycle Club add Lost Village 2021 to festival appearances

Bombay Bicycle Club will be at the Lincolnshire event when it’s held between August 26th-29th. Lost Village has become the latest festival to book Bombay Bicycle Club for its 2021 comeback. Caribou, Four Tet, Arlo Parks, Greentea Peng, Honey Dijon and Billy Nomates are some more artists confirmed, and organisers...
MusicJamBase

Bombay Bicycle Club Covers The Grateful Dead’s ‘Terrapin Station’

British band Bombay Bicycle Club celebrated World Turtle Day on Sunday, May 24 by releasing a cover of the Grateful Dead‘s “Terrapin Station” and an accompanying video. BBC recruited members of Flyte to contribute to their 16-minute take on the title track from the Dead’s 1977 studio album. Robert Hunter...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Inside the world of Arlo Parks: the singer celebrating the power of female sensitivity

One rainy evening on the 12 May, Arlo Parks found herself sandwiched between Dua Lipa and the Haim trio at a table at the 2021 Brit Awards. They all clapped and applauded each other’s respective award wins at a ceremony that was marked by female achievement. The 20-year-old went onto scoop Breakthrough artist, having released one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year with Collapsed in Sunbeams. “I was just sat thinking, ‘what is going on?’ I tried to play it cool, but I was not chill,” Parks laughs. “The Brits was such a moment. It was just beyond my wildest dreams. I didn’t have a secret hope to win, I was just so pleased to be there.”
Musicmusic-news.com

Caribou announces huge Summer show at Dreamland

Taking place on Thursday 26th August 2021, the boundary pushing Canadian electronic artist AKA Dan Snaith will bring his critically acclaimed new album: ‘Suddenly’ to Kent’s premier vintage theme park for the first time. Arriving just ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend, this unmissable one-off event will see Caribou joined...
Entertainmenttribuneledgernews.com

Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks set for Montreux Jazz Festival

Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and Inhaler are billed as performers for the Montreux Jazz Festival. The 'Anywhere Away From Here' hitmaker, 2021 Breakthrough BRIT Award winner and Dublin rockers will be taking to the stage when the legendary music festival returns to Lake Geneva in Switzerland between July 2 and July 17.
Musiccoupdemainmagazine.com

Watch: Arlo Parks covers Dua Lipa's 'Pretty Please'.

CDM 2021 Must-Know artist Arlo Parks has covered Dua Lipa's 'Pretty Please' - returning the favour after Lipa covered Parks' song 'Eugene' last month. Watch both covers below... P.S. Read our recent interview with Arlo here.
Musicstereoboard.com

MusicEDMTunes

Lifestylestereoboard.com

MusicBBC

Bristol and Bath music scenes celebrated with 'digital museum'

The history of Bristol and Bath's music scenes is being highlighted in a new location-based virtual tour. More than 250 venues, studios and inspirational places are featured in what the developers are calling a "digital museum". The website, called Everything is Music, features interviews with artists, producers and historical venue...
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Travis Collins brings a taste of the Tamworth Country Music Festival to Sydney’s CBD

Destination Tamworth partnered with Chris Watson Travel to bring a slice of the town’s famous Country Music Festival to the heart of Sydney last week. Kicking off on Friday with a surprise line-dancing flash mob and performance from award-winning artist Travis Collins, Tamworth Comes To Town saw a flood of live music, songwriting sessions, dancing and more take over the Rydges World Square to celebrate the talents of some of Australia’s best country artists.
Musicmetal-rules.com

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON! 85 DAYS TO BLOODSTOCK 2021!!

There’s just 85 days left before BLOODSTOCK and more bands are locking in for 2021!. Regrettably, due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, DIMMU BORGIR have been forced to postpone to 2022, but fear not, we welcome CRADLE OF FILTH onto the bill in their wake. Dimmu’s management tell us, “Due to restrictions and uncertainties regarding international travel and logistics, we have to postpone DIMMU BORGIR´s performance at Bloodstock until next year. The band is absolutely gutted about this, having to cancel BLOODSTOCK again, but we have already confirmed with Vicky and the BLOODSTOCK team that the band will be back in the UK for the 2022 edition. Stay safe!”. We look forward to welcoming DIMMU back next year. Besides this killer livestream, CRADLE OF FILTH meanwhile recently collaborated with California merch brand, BlackCraft Cult on an exclusive t-shirt design – get your orders in here, so you can wear yours at Catton Park!
Musicpsychedelicbabymag.com

Drew Gardner | Solo Project Album | Elkhorn | Interview

Drew Gardner | Solo Project Album | Elkhorn | Interview Drew Gardner from Elkhorn is bringing you his first solo album. Drew Gardner is best known as the electric guitar player in the psych/folk duo Elkhorn, who have put out seven albums since 2016. In Gardner’s first solo album, he introduces an improvisation-heavy guitar power trio with a sound that spans psychedelic rock, jam, world music and jazz.
WorldTelegraph

Anoushka Shankar, Royal Festival Hall, review: an unexpectedly emotional return to the South Bank

In April 2020, Anoushka Shankar was due to host a star-studded concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall to mark the centenary of the birth of her father, the sitar legend Ravi. She would have been joined by the British musician and composer Nitin Sawhney, George Harrison’s widow Olivia, and a host of Indian classical musicians. The concert would also have seen Shankar perform on stage with her half-sister, the singer Norah Jones, for the first time.