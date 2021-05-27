Bombay Bicycle Club, Caribou, Arlo Parks

There’s just 85 days left before BLOODSTOCK and more bands are locking in for 2021!. Regrettably, due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, DIMMU BORGIR have been forced to postpone to 2022, but fear not, we welcome CRADLE OF FILTH onto the bill in their wake. Dimmu’s management tell us, “Due to restrictions and uncertainties regarding international travel and logistics, we have to postpone DIMMU BORGIR´s performance at Bloodstock until next year. The band is absolutely gutted about this, having to cancel BLOODSTOCK again, but we have already confirmed with Vicky and the BLOODSTOCK team that the band will be back in the UK for the 2022 edition. Stay safe!”. We look forward to welcoming DIMMU back next year. Besides this killer livestream, CRADLE OF FILTH meanwhile recently collaborated with California merch brand, BlackCraft Cult on an exclusive t-shirt design – get your orders in here, so you can wear yours at Catton Park!