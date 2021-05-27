Everything You Need to Know About Becoming a Production Coordinator

Last week, an outlet called Production Weekly that lists movies and TV shows that are in development seemingly revealed the existence of Wedding Crashers 2, a sequel to the 2005 David Dobkin movie that starred Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as a couple of fun-loving dudes who like to sneak into weddings and sleep with bridesmaids but don’t like having real adult concerns or problems (at least in the beginning). The project was also supposedly coming from Dobkin, would feature at least most of the original cast, would start filming in August, and would be going straight to HBO Max at some point in the near-ish future.