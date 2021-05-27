Everything You Need to Know About Becoming a Production Coordinator
If Jessica Mayfield could sum up her role as a production coordinator—most recently on HBO’s “Betty,” Season 2 of which premieres June 11—it would probably be with a single word: “exhausting.” And yet Mayfield, who rose through the ranks, starting as an office P.A., never passes up the opportunity to complete a job well done. Here, she shares everything you need to know about the glue that holds a production together, also known as its coordinator.www.backstage.com