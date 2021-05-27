Please Enable JavaScript

Cancel
Public Safety

Cincinnati CityBeat
 28 days ago

www.citybeat.com
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Technology

U.S. Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Law Enforcement

Should You Go to Jail For Secretly Recording the Police?

A mother gets a call from the police telling her to meet them outside of a movie theatre. They have arrested her son, who looks about 15, for trying to sneak into a movie. Soon after arriving, the mother starts recording the scene. She lets the officers know they’re on camera, and one says that’s OK. Then she turns to ask her son what happened. He tells his mom that the police slammed him against a car.
Florida State

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle. Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne. No other details...
Society
The Free Press - TFP

‘Come On People!’ 9-Year-Old Girl Confronts School Board Over BLM Posters

A 9-year-old girl was seen on video criticizing her school board for putting Black Lives Matter posters around her school, despite a ban on political posters. The student, who said her name was Novalee, spoke at a Lakeville Area School Board meeting in Minnesota on June 8 where she said she saw signs about Black Lives Matter and poet Amanda Gorman on her teacher’s wall at Lakeview Elementary School. Novalee said these posters go against what the board said prior about having no politics in school.
Ohio State

Ohio Doctor Claims Vaccine turns People into Giant Magnets

Reuters fact-checkers say they’ve talked with multiple doctors and medical experts — and they can confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt that vaccine does not turn people into giant magnets. The clarification comes one day after anti-vaxxer Dr. Sherri Tenpenny spoke before the Ohio State Legislature about the drug’s...
Michigan State
The Hill

Michigan state Senate votes to end extra unemployment benefits

The Michigan state Senate has voted to end extra federal unemployment benefits that were put in place during the pandemic. The decision to end the $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit was voted along party lines with all Republicans and no Democrats voting for the measure, The Associated Press reported. The...
Religion

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Michigan State
Mix 95.7FM

Anti-Mask Meteorologist Fired From Michigan Station After Going Off Script

A weathercaster for Detroit station WWJ-TV has been fired after going off script on the air and alleging 'discrimination against the station's owner, CBS. During a Sunday night newscast the weathercaster, April Moss, took a break during her forecast to notify viewers she would be doing an interview with another media outlet. She said she would be exposing 'the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon [sic] its employees'. While she didn't expound upon the discrimination in her report, she did later speak with far-right activist group Project Veritas and insinuated that CBS policies for masking and vaccinations were discriminatory.
Public Safety

What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced that he was going outside to wait for us and – screaming, snarling, raising his fists – stared at us through the window. Was I surprised that a muscular guy in his 30s was threatening to punch out two grandparents? The woman behind the checkout counter wasn’t. She said, “Stuff like this happens every few days.” In fact, not long before, in another supermarket, another city, an elderly man raged and shouted at me, claiming that I was standing too close, and the cashier said, “He comes in here and does this all the time.”
New York City, NY

Activist who supported “defunding the police” now blames cops for surging crime

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... NEW YORK—Brittany Packnett Cunningham, an MSNBC contributor who was appointed in 2015 to serve on President Barack Obama’s “Task Force on 21st Century Policing” recently claimed that surging crime in America is “the fault of the police.” She explained that “Defunding the police is not just about taking money out of an institution that continues to prove ineffective… It’s also about refunding the people.”
Michigan State

Michigan Republicans eviscerate Trump voter fraud claims in scathing report

In a highly anticipated report released Wednesday, the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee rebutted former President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, debunking claims of malfeasance in the state's election last fall and affirming that Joe Biden was victorious. The report is the product of an eight-month inquiry and concludes there...