See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros. The Boston Celtics are hobbling into the Play-In Tournament for the playoffs as they hold the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Heading into Saturday, the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown (who is out for the rest of the season), Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart. That leaves plenty of backcourt minutes for Payton Pritchard, who gets a pace-up game against the Timberwolves after supplying 30.9 FD points in 25 minutes of action earlier this week against the Cleveland Cavaliers.