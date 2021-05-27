UNC Football: Why Carolina Can Win The National Championship This Year

This upcoming season could end with the UNC football program bringing home the National Championship. The last time North Carolina had this much promise heading into the season, Leonardo DiCaprio was starring in Titanic, which was the last year the Tar Heels finished in the top-10 of the Associated Press Poll. Ironically enough, Mack Brown was the head coach then, grabbing an 11-1 record that season and a Gator Bowl victory. Now embarking on his third season back with the program, the pressure to win now matches his 90’s-led teams.