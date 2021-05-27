Trevor Bauer struggles as Dodgers’ win streak ends in loss to Astros

Odorizzi (0-3) was charged with the loss against the Red Sox on Thursday after allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two across three innings. After a strong return to the rotation following a month-long absence due to a right forearm strain, Odorizzi struggled with command Thursday, needing 72 pitches to make it through three innings. It could have gone worse, as all of his damage came from a three-run homer by Christian Arroyo in the second frame, but it was enough to give the Red Sox the lead for good. The 31-year-old has now failed to pitch five full innings in four of his five starts and just doesn't seem to have it this year. The shaky outing puts Odorizzi's season stats at a 7.16 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. He'll look to turn things around during his next projected start in a road rematch with Boston on Wednesday.