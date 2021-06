Milostène Castin is the coordinator of AREDE and a defender of the rights of subsistence farmers who have suffered land seizures, displacement, corruption, and violent attacks in north-eastern Haiti. Due to his activism, Mr. Castin has been attacked and intimidated numerous times. In late 2020, armed men repeatedly fired gunshots and smashed the windows of his home. An unidentified man also attempted to repeatedly pick up one of his children from school, in what Mr. Castin believes was a kidnapping attempt. On 12 May 2021, Mr. Castin received a death threat. As a result, Mr. Castin and his family have been forced to leave their home, fearing for their safety. We demand the authorities protect him, according to his wishes.