Music for May 30

The dream of the ‘90s is alive in SLC—or at least, the dream of the ‘90s as it was re-imagined in the early 2010s by bands like Yuck. That is indeed who SLC’s four-piece band World’s Worst channels in their new single. If I remember right, the first time I saw them—well over a year ago, in a pre-pandemic world—the band took the stage and proceeded to play a set so noisy it didn’t really sound like music. Which is to say, they were probably doing what many bands in the noisy, garage rock genre do: finding themselves in their own weeds. Their single “Balloons,” out yesterday, is catchy as hell, with hooky, melodic guitar that rips at the drop of a hat into feedback-ridden shreds—Yuck, Yuck, Yuck, all over. And while it may in other instances be lame to sound a lot like another band, it’s a good thing in this case, because Yuck captured an essence of garage rock and its rare tenderness that nobody else has really matched in this millennium. So, it’s cool to see World’s Worst doing their best to capture it, too. Stream it on Spotify and follow them on Instagram at @worlds_worst.