Music

Music for May 30

By A.Mumm
theworker.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the songs for the 11:00 Contemporary Mass on Sunday, May 30. Gathering: 10,000 Reasons (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXDGE_lRI0E) Gloria: Mass of Creation (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KINw95UY8Ag) Psalm: My Soul Is Thirsting (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlnE8xNXx88) Gospel Acclamation: Easter Alleluia (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chNugWIbXc8) Preparation of Gifts: A Place at Your Table (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcQ67nriXkY) Communion: Bread of Heaven (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNjbPPrf6DQ) Communion Reflection: We...

