Add New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard to the list of modern players who are done playing by baseball's unwritten rules. Speaking to Clay Skipper of GQ Magazine for a story that published Tuesday, the hurler explained that baseball has gotten "soft" and that its unspoken code is "pretty stupid." Now that players are challenging one another on the field and exploding with showmanship, Syndergaard noted there's a game within the game and pointed to Trevor Bauer's recent back-and-forth with Fernando Tatis Jr. as the perfect example.