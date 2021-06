PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - The time when the Czech National Bank will raise interest rates has come much closer, board member Vojtech Benda was quoted as saying on Thursday. The central bank has held its main two-week repo rate at 0.25% since last May after it had slashed it by 200 basis points in spring 2020 to prop up a domestic economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to the prevent the virus’ spread.