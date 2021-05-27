A Giant, Cloud-Like Textile Sculpture Wins the 2021 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize
To create the monumental piece, textile designer Fanglu Lin explored the venerated sewing methods of women of the Bai minority in Yunnan, China. Every year, the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize celebrates the importance of craft in contemporary culture and recognizes artists whose talent, vision, and will to innovate can set new standards for the future. Conceived by creative director Jonathan Anderson, the award is a tribute to Loewe’s humble beginnings as a collective craft workshop in 1846. “As a house, we are about craft in the purest sense of the word,” he says. “That is where our modernity lies, and it will always be relevant.”www.surfacemag.com