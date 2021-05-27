A Giant, Cloud-Like Textile Sculpture Wins the 2021 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize

Structure Design: Structural Engineering Department of Du Jing Design Institute of TJAD. Text description provided by the architects. Between Zha Pu Road Bridge and Sichuan Road Bridge, there is a semi-underground building, which is used for municipal services such as plantation shift rooms. Part of the shift room is an accessible roof, the other a group of square cone glass skylights. With the development of the city, the urban function of the Suzhou River has changed from the urban channel to the living waterfront space with landscape and public activities. The shift room could not meet the needs of the new function. Therefore, its remodeling is required.