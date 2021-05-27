Success Against All Odds: How David García-González’ Story Set the Tone for a Generation of Entrepreneurs

Child-Biting, Chorizo, and Chancing Your Arm

In Child-Biting, Chorizo and Chancing Your Arm: How I Made It Big In Britain, García-González Recalls How He Built a Successful Business in a Foreign Country

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — As the world begins to take its first steps into normalcy after a global pandemic that changed the face of the social and economic landscape, millions are turning to seasoned experts for guidance in navigating a post-pandemic world. Millions of Americans have lost businesses, been left jobless, and are wondering what it takes to succeed in this new normal. One man’s story of triumph against all odds is inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to strive for greatness, regardless of circumstance, and rise above the challenges for the greater good.

David García-González is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and CEO of GoLocalise, one of the United Kingdom’s most prominent translation and localization businesses. Born in Spain, David García-González worked as a translator for over a decade before coming to Britain in 1998 to pursue a life of entrepreneurship. In his autobiography, Child-Biting, Chorizo and Chancing Your Arm: How I Made It Big In Britain, García-González provides an honest account of the highs, lows, wins, and losses on his journey to building a purpose-driven empire in a foreign country.

Readers from around the world have turned their attention to García-González’ valuable insights, rare vulnerability, and unmatched wit as the blueprint for success as a new generation of social entrepreneurs begin to take their place in the world, wherever that may be. Child-Biting, Chorizo, and Chancing Your Arm: How I Made It Big In Britain is an inspiring account of triumph, passion, and good old-fashioned hard work that is setting the tone for the future of entrepreneurial nomads.

“David’s story is fascinating. It’s such a big thing to move to another country and set up a business – from scratch – let alone one that is as successful as GoLocalise. His passion for words and language oozes from every page of this book but having had the pleasure of getting to know him. It seems clear to me that it is David’s integrity and wonderfully enthusiastic, infectious personality that has propelled him to success.”

– Nigel Botterill, Entrepreneur, Marketer, Author, Speaker, and Mentor

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to inspiring entrepreneurs and innovators from every background; David García-González’ purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as millions look to Child-Biting, Chorizo, and Chancing Your Arm: How I Made It Big In Britain for guidance in navigating a new social and entrepreneurial landscape.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/-/es/David-Garcia-Gonzalez/dp/1781331898/

About David García-González

David García-González is the founder and CEO of GoLocalise, a one-stop boutique audiovisual translation company based in Central London. Spanish by birth, David arrived in the UK in 1998 and after ten years of working as a translator and Spanish-speaking voice-over talent, he took the plunge and set up his own localization company from scratch. Seven years later, GoLocalise had successfully built a powerful network of over one thousand translators, subtitlers, and voice-over talents in over one hundred languages. Harnessing a client base of over four hundred across a range of sectors, including blue-chip multinationals, e-learning businesses, production companies, and large translation companies. Developing an internationally recognized brand in a foreign country to one’s home is no small feat. David’s success has allowed him to work with international brands such as the BBC, Warner Bros, Viacom, and The V&A Museum. Dedicated to telling the inspirational story of triumph through his own eyes, David wrote Child-Biting, Chorizo, and Chancing Your Arm: How I Made It Big In Britain.

