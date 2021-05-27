Big Canoe’s Package Porch, your new gathering place for parcel pickup, opens June 1

Do you know your next-door neighbor’s name? Those folks who just moved in across the street? Who is the person walking a cute dog past your house every morning? The family that rides bikes together every evening? Knowing your neighbors not only is a great way to make new friends, but it is shown to reduce crime. If you know your neighbors, you know when something is out of place or doesn’t seem right. The Town of Prescott Valley, for the second year, is inviting residents to Party on the Porch with us during the month of June and get to know your neighbors!