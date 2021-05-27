Cancel
Big Canoe’s Package Porch, your new gathering place for parcel pickup, opens June 1

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong a nagging issue for Property Owners, the storage hassle associated with the Postal Facility is getting some much-needed relief. While delivering an immediate solution to the limitations of the Postal Facility, the Package Porch – in the lower level of the building that houses the Village Station meeting rooms – begs questions about access, available services and how it will work in conjunction with the Postal Facility.

Big Canoe package facility to the rescue; mail-order mayhem finally coming to an end

While the postal facility is a long-standing gathering place all property owners must navigate, it often poses numerous challenges for anyone seeking a package. The POA aims to change that on Monday, May 31, with the launch of the new POA package facility in the lower Village Station across the street from the firehouse. The space, which over the decades has been home to various restaurants, a general store, a gas pump and an activity center for children, will rise again as a parcel pitstop housing all spill-over and oversized packages that won’t fit in the postal facility.
Brush Pickup for June

The next scheduled brush pickup for City of Columbus residents is Monday, June 7, 2021. Limbs less than 8" in diameter should be placed on the curb with ends facing the same way. Twigs less than 1" in diameter should be placed with yard waste, grass clippings and leaves and taken to the Landscape Recycling Center for disposal. Contact DPW with any questions at 920-623-5908.
Come Party on the Porch with us in June!

Do you know your next-door neighbor’s name? Those folks who just moved in across the street? Who is the person walking a cute dog past your house every morning? The family that rides bikes together every evening? Knowing your neighbors not only is a great way to make new friends, but it is shown to reduce crime. If you know your neighbors, you know when something is out of place or doesn’t seem right. The Town of Prescott Valley, for the second year, is inviting residents to Party on the Porch with us during the month of June and get to know your neighbors!
If you want a new construction home, consider these financial factors

Some people like older homes while others prefer new construction. Luxury homes, single-family homes and all other types can come with a variety of surprises and hidden repairs, but a brand new home often means that you can avoid a lot of those costs (at least in the beginning), and the idea of getting a new construction home with the ability to make specific home designs can be appealing.
What Should Be Considered When Buying a House?

After the 30 magnitude earthquake that took place in İzmir on 2020 October 6.9, 88 100 units with XNUMX independent sections bina urgently destroyed. As a result of the damage assessments, it was determined that 3 buildings with 944 thousand 618 independent sections were heavily damaged, and 6 buildings with 617 thousand 660 independent sections were moderately damaged. This earthquake, "How solid is my house?" brought the question. What should new home buyers pay attention to? We researched for you…
House Hacking: 7 Ways to Live for Free

Free housing seem too good to be true? Not necessarily. There are many ways to have your housing costs covered by others by a system known as house hacking. Wave goodbye to the stress of paying your rent or mortgage in full and on time every month. House hacking offers housing alternatives that decrease or even eliminate your housing costs altogether. Whether you just want to save on housing or you want to dabble in real estate investing, house hacking is a great way to get started.
A Double-Decker RV? Check Out the Bus This Family of 8 is Converting Into a Roaming Tiny Home

After taking a short road trip during the pandemic the Eyerly family decided they wanted to spend more time traveling, but they were having a hard time finding an RV that would fit their family of eight. “It’s not that there were no RVs for large families, but none of the layouts provided the permanent personal space for the kids, everything had to be converted every morning and every night. It was just going to be such a hassle.” says Deena, the young mother of six.
PvdA Achtkarspelen: a space for small homes

“Now and in the coming years we face a large number of challenges, including in the field of sustainable use of raw materials, reducing carbon dioxide emissions, thermal transfer, climate adaptation, increasing biodiversity, developing new and sustainable economic opportunities and expanding the housing stock. Current challenges and other challenges appeal to human creativity, the ability to think outside the box and the courage to take new paths, ”the group said.
This Washington DC Rental Features a Neat No-Paint Window Trim Trick

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a quantum research scientist by day, but spend most of my time outside of the lab painting and creating things. My partner, Jay, is a science journalist, and usually plays music during his off hours. A lot of the objects in our home come reflect this combination of science and art — for instance, you’ll find an abacus or a model of a T. Rex head next to one of my sculptures or an instrument. We collect a lot (too much!), but I love having my home filled with unusual pieces that carry a lot of meaning.
Port Authority begins increasing capacity on transit vehicles

The number of times Port Authority buses pass potential riders because they already have too many passengers should go down beginning Monday. That’s when the agency starts its two-step process to return to full capacity on its 720 buses with incremental increases as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Full capacity will resume June 20.
Single-family homes for sale in Tamms

(TAMMS, IL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Tamms area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
For sale: Prime Stratford development site, some cleanup required

STRATFORD — The town is on the lookout for a developer interested in the former Contract Plating property on Longbrook Avenue. Millions of dollars in grants have been used to clean up the 10-acre site across the Metro-North tracks from Home Depot and Wal-Mart. But nearly $2 million is still...
10 Tips on Negotiating a Restaurant Lease

It looks like you have found the perfect location for your restaurant. The area complements the concept of your creation and is full of your target customers. You are finally ready to negotiate a restaurant lease. Unfortunately, that’s the part that a lot of businesspeople find incredibly challenging. There are...
What Are the Benefits of Hiring a Dumpster Rental Company?

Commercial property owners spent a collective $34 billion on renovations in the US in 2019. Renovating is the best way to keep your business or office space functional while spending less and making a smaller impact on the environment. If you’re getting ready for a big renovation, it’s important to...
Kingston council to look at plan to refurbish City Hall steps

KINGSTON — The front steps of Kingston City Hall are in for an overhaul. City council is to consider a plan Tuesday night to disassemble the steps in order to repair and reconstruct them. The stairs are considered key heritage features of City Hall, but “time and exposure has caused...