Big Canoe’s Package Porch, your new gathering place for parcel pickup, opens June 1
Long a nagging issue for Property Owners, the storage hassle associated with the Postal Facility is getting some much-needed relief. While delivering an immediate solution to the limitations of the Postal Facility, the Package Porch – in the lower level of the building that houses the Village Station meeting rooms – begs questions about access, available services and how it will work in conjunction with the Postal Facility.www.insidethegates.org