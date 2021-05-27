The Friends Cast Reveals The Pre-Show Ritual They Almost Always Performed

"Friends" might have concluded 17 years ago, but fans still can't get enough of the hit sitcom that turned a simple haircut into a cultural phenomenon back in the '90s. Ever since the emotional finale aired in 2004, fans have hoped to see Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Monica (Courteney Cox) in the same room again — ideally in the form of a series revival. It's highly unlikely that another season of "Friends" will ever come to fruition, though fans can find some closure courtesy of the "Friends: The Reunion" special that's now available to stream on HBO Max.