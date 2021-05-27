Detroit Pistons Fans: There is more to the NBA Draft than the lottery

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 119-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Little Caesars Arena. TURNOVER TROUBLES – The Pistons have led the NBA in bench scoring for most of the season, averaging 41.6 points through the first 69 games. But it wasn’t hard to guess that it was going to be difficult matching that average in Game 70 given that most of the players who contributed to the league-leading number were either in the starting lineup or unavailable. The Pistons got Josh Jackson back after he’d missed the previous four games due to oral surgery and he moved into the starting lineup. But Frank Jackson, the bellwether of the bench since joining the rotation 30 games ago, was out with a sprained ankle – as was Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Wayne Ellington, Cory Joseph, Dennis Smith Jr. and Rodney McGruder. Turnovers – 15 in the first half alone, seven of them charged to Jackson – dug a big hole for the Pistons, who trailed by 22 at halftime. They opened the second half with a 12-0 run in the first three minutes to get the deficit back to 10, but then five more turnovers fueled a quick 11-0 answering run for Minnesota. By the time the third quarter was out, the Pistons had matched their season high of 24 turnovers – and that required double overtime in the season’s second game back on Dec. 26. They finished with a frightening total: 28. The game had significant lottery implications as the Pistons entered with 20 wins and Minnesota as one of four teams – Cleveland, Orlando and Oklahoma City the others – with 21. Houston has locked up the No. 1 spot going into the June 22 lottery. The Pistons are currently in the No. 2 spot. Saben Lee led the Pistons bench scoring with career-high 22 points and hit 8 of 8 free throws. Killian Hayes finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, his six assists extending his streak of games with at least five assists to 13. Only Isiah Thomas, with 17 games, has a longer such streak among Pistons rookies.