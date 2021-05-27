Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Potential board candidates seek insights on POA governance

insidethegates.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Election Committee conducted an Information Meeting at the Wildcat Pavilion, Monday afternoon. The purpose of the meeting was to inform property owners who are considering a run for our board of directors about changes being made to the campaign process. The most significant development is that this year’s campaign...

www.insidethegates.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poa#Current Issues#The Election Committee#Bc#Big Canoe#Canoe Lodge#Information Meeting#Poa Candidate Assistance#Governance#Business#Property Owners#Presentations#Candidate Packages#Commitment#Candidacy#Candidate Bios#Campaigning#Homeowners#Ballots#Zoom Meetings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Durango, COdurangodowntown.com

LPEA does not endorse specific candidates for board elections

DURANGO, Colo. – La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) is committed to “the fairness of elections, impartiality, confidentiality, transparency, and integrity of the voting process” as per LPEA Policy 105. The independent Election Supervisory Committee (ESC), tasked with ensuring a fair and honest LPEA director election, found this week that Bill Waters violated LPEA Policy 105 in his bid for a seat on the LPEA Board of Directors. Mr. Waters is running against Ted Compton, both new candidates vying for the District 3 board seat representing the City of Durango.
ElectionsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Two candidates for GVEA's board

To the editor: As member owners of GVEA we have the opportunity to elect new directors for Districts 4 and 7. Your ballot should be in the mail, and I urge you to vote for the best candidates. Gary Newman, the District 4 incumbent, has served well in his role...
Electionssmokesignalsnews.com

POA Election announces changes to campaign process

The POA Election Committee conducted an Information Meeting at the Wildcat Pavilion, Monday afternoon. The purpose of the meeting was to inform property owners who are considering a run for our board of directors about changes being made to the campaign process. The most significant development is that this year’s...
Warren, MEpenbaypilot.com

On the issues: Warren Select Board Candidate John Crabtree

Four individuals are vying for a pair of Warren select board seats for the June 8 municipal election. Michael Doucette, John Crabtree and Richard Butler are pursuing Seat 3, while Jan Macdonald is pursuing Seat 4. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the town and region.
Hanover, NYObserver

Hanover Democrats seek candidates

HANOVER — Town of Hanover Democratic Party Chair Deanna Borrello is welcoming anyone interested in running for local office to please step forward. The process of selecting candidates for the November general election is underway and part officials will soon circulate petitions and organize nominating caucuses in June for the town and July for the village.
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

Candidate files for Cape Flattery School Board

PORT ANGELES — LeAnne Fletcher has filed to be returned to her District 3 seat on the Cape Flattery School Board. A special three-day filing period began Wednesday for the Cape Flattery School Board seat now held by Fletcher — a Sekiu resident — and the Position 2 seat on the Quillayute Park and Recreation District commission, now held by Susie Brandelisu.
Cowley County, KSctnewsonline.com

More candidates step forward for Cowley board

A week ago there were zero candidates for five seats on the Cowley College Board of Trustees, with the filing deadline looming June 1. Since then, at least five people have stepped forward and the race now has more candidates than open seats, ensuring a competitive election to be determined by voter choices.
Presidential Electionmountainviewtoday.ca

MVC councillor seeking election to national board

MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNTY — Coun. Al Kemmere says he has decided to seek re-election in October after all — in part so he can serve as first vice-president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) if he’s successful in being elected to that post on June 2. First elected as...
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

Why RSU 68 board candidate Robinson is running

I am running for an RSU 68 board position and ask for your vote on Tuesday, June 8. My desire to work with the board is to assure that students obtain a quality education at a price the taxpayers of Dover Foxcroft can afford. I believe in two core values; building relationships based on respect and holding people accountable for their performance. To meet these goals, I will work to accomplish the following:
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

Open forum held for school board candidates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With absentee voting underway for seats on the Rapid City Area School Board, Elevate Rapid City hosted an open house allowing people to meet the candidates. Four seats are up for grabs in Areas 1, 2,3, and 7 -- with the four races featuring a...
Kure Beach, NCtownofkurebeach.org

TOWN SEEKING COMMITTEE, BOARD & COMMISSION MEMBERS

The Town of Kure Beach is seeking members for the following Committees, Boards and Commissions:. The Kure Beach Town Council is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Kure Beach Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The seven person HPC is responsible for reviewing proposed changes to exterior building features within the Kure Beach Downtown Preservation Overlay District and issuing Certificates of Appropriateness (COAs). The HPC is a quasi-judicial body. The Town is looking for 2 regular members and 2 alternate members to fill open vacancies on the HPC. In particular, at least 1 of the regular member vacancies must be filled by a property owner within the B-1/Downtown district. In addition, members of the HPC should have special interest, experience, and/or education in history, architecture, archaeology, or related fields. The commission meets monthly on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 pm. Regular members are voting members of the HPC. An alternate member attends meetings to stay current with matters before the commission, but does not vote. An alternate member automatically becomes a regular member whenever there is a vacancy on the commission. Property owners in the B-1/Downtown district are encouraged to apply. Please click here to fill out the application.
Yuma, AZkyma.com

Three AWC District Governing Board members up for potential recall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former employee claims that the Arizona Western College (AWC) District Governing Board is not proactive in addressing employee concerns. Former Vice President of Technology, Robert Walker, filed the petition for recall on Friday, May 21. The recall includes Dennis Booth of District 3, Olivia Zepeda of District 4, and Maria Chavoya of District 5.
Indianapolis, INagrinews-pubs.com

ICMC seeks candidates to petition for its board of directors

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier farmers interested in directing Indiana’s corn checkoff investments may now petition to run for election to one of five seats on the Indiana Corn Marketing Council board of directors. ICMC manages corn checkoff investments with the goal of supporting and growing Indiana’s corn industry. Board members direct...
Grand Coulee, WAgrandcoulee.com

Candidates file for election to local councils, boards

Voters will decide on about 30 positions up for election in the 2021 elections for local town councils, school boards, and more. The primary elections will take place in August, while the general election will take place in November. Grand Coulee. Three seats on the Grand Coulee City Council are...
Vermillion, SDVermillion Plain Talk

Candidates Running For School Board Offer Their Views

Two terms are ending on the Vermillion School Board and three candidates will be seeking to fill those two openings. Incumbent Rachel Olson is seeking reelection and the other candidates are Shane Nordyke and Wade A. Larson. School Board member Tim Schwasinger will not be seeking re-election. There are no...
Lyon County, KSEmporia gazette.com

More candidates join city, school board elections

Races are heating up for some local elections ahead of next week’s filing deadline. Jamie Sauder, who owns Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, submitted his intent to run with the Lyon County Election Office Thursday. Jermy Hinkle also filed intention to run this week. There are now six people vying...
Electionsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

OPINION: Letter: Primary elections coming up, choose Lujan

Jun. 8—I urge my fellow Democrats in Orange County Legislative District 4 to join me in voting for our incumbent, Kevindaryan Lujan, in the primary on June 22. (Early in-person voting begins at Newburgh's Activity Center, 401 Washington St., June 12.) As a progressive activist, Lujan is accessible and responsive....
Politicsyoursun.com

Swiftmud elects Governing Board officers

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted Tuesday to elect officers for the 2021-2022 term. The Governing Board sets policy for the district, commonly known as Swiftmud, whose mission is to protect water resources, minimize flood risks, and ensure the public’s water needs are met, according to a release.
Chimacum, WAPeninsula Daily News

School board appointee also candidate for Chimacum seat

CHIMACUM — The Chimacum School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Mike Aman to the board for the District 2 position, a seat he also is seeking in the November election. Aman ran unsuccessfully for the position in the 2019 general election against Mikey Nagy to fill the two-year unexpired...