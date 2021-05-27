Cancel
Eytys Goes Down Under with Ey! Magazine

By Laird Borrelli-Persso n
Vogue Magazine
 11 days ago
My bets are on the summer of 2021 belonging to surf culture. Its sun-kissed, wind-in-hair, away-from-it-all vibe represents everything that lockdown was not. In a word: freedom. COVID remains a threat, yet there’s definitely a sense of reawakening in the air. A similar carefree attitude breezes through the glossy big-format...

