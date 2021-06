We have long been supporters of the American Bar Association’s “Initiative on Long-Term Careers for Women in the Law” and its reports detailing evidence derived from comprehensive data-gathering and statistical analysis of survey responses. The first, statistics-based reports issued as part of the initiative painted a bleak picture. There were—and are—far too many women leaving the practice mid-career, failing to achieve equity partnership and the financial rewards that typically come with that. There were—and are—entirely different perceptions of how things are going by the men and women who participated in the survey. Women reported compensation disparities, lack of participation and a persistent failure of males dominating the legal sector to appreciate, or even recognize the problem. Men reportedly thought things were going fine.