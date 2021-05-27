Cancel
The City’s Battered, Beloved Playground Animals Are Retiring to Queens

By Caroline Spivack
Curbed
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, a camel, an aardvark, a frog, and two dolphins are moving into a new retirement community in Queens. The menagerie of sculptures have served in playgrounds across the city for decades, and have endured the tough love of countless children. These five animals, removed from playgrounds during renovations, will be the first of many to begin living out their golden years at the new “NYC Parks Home for Retired Playground Animals” in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The crumbling creatures, some of which have had their paint stripped away from years of play, will sit in a new grove-turned sculpture garden just north of the Unisphere that the Parks Department describes as “a contemplative space for the animal retirees and their visitors to enjoy.” No more climbing will be allowed — “They’ve had enough,” a mock-up of the signage explains.

