May is a favorite time of the year for me. To help understand why this is the case, read on. First, flowers come up in May…when conditions allow. This May, the conditions have been challenging. That’s why, every morning of every day for the first two weeks—snow storm after snow storm—I would ritualistically admonish the 14 daffodils pushing through the snow, to wait, not open up yet. I want to believe that they, unlike some people I know, listened to me. A belief supported by the fact that last Friday, in the warm sunshine of spring, three of them brought forth their blooms. A glorious event prompting me to tell the other daffodils to do likewise.