Interscope Miami Is Open for Business: How the Label Is Reimagining a Global Approach to Latin Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Colabox, the world’s leading music fan engagement platform is now available for all music labels and artists. Following a seven-year exclusive partnership with Universal Music Group, Crowdcat is now making that same technology available to the entire music market with Colabox. This AI-powered engine has already created more than 20,000 unique campaigns for some of the world’s top streaming artists, including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Drake, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and more. Under the previous exclusive deal with UMG, the platform drove 31 million fan sign-ups to CRM and generated 500 million unique fan interactions.