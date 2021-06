Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ryan Kerrigan is an interesting add for new Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon. While, on paper, you’d look at him and think that he’d bring the Seattle-ish scheme that Indy DC Matt Eberflus runs, there’s still a lot of Mike Zimmer influence there. And Zimmer very much values pass-rushers who have some versatility, so he can be creative with them. At his height, that’s what Kerrigan was. At 32, even having some of that left could help Gannon bring his vision for the defense to life. (For what it’s worth, here’s one pro scouting director’s take on what Kerrigan has left: “Not much. Thought he was very close to the end last year even with play time cut back. Sometimes those type guys have one decent last year with a new team.”