With travel restrictions still lingering due to the pandemic, French fashion brand Dior decided to keep vacation local with its Dior at Alto restaurant pop-up. The fashion-focused pop-up, which is promoting the launch of the Dioriviera Collection, is located within Selfridges fifth-floor terrace restaurant in London. Dior at Alto transformed the terrace with décor drawn from and inspired by the collection. The highlight is a custom Vespa 946 with Dior detailing. The toile de Jouy fabric that features in the décor can be found in the Dioriviera Collection which is sold at an accompanying pop-up Dior boutique.