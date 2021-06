A third man was charged in connection with the shooting death of Jordan Chase McDougle, 22, of Cassville, who was brought into a Calhoun hospital on Christmas Eve 2020. Jaylon Montreal Alexar Williams, 25, of 640 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Calhoun, was booked into the Whitfield County jail on March 30 by the Dalton Police Department for conspiracy to commit a felony, according to a jail report. He was released on a $2,500 bond on April 22, according to a jail employee.