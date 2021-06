Great minds think alike. It’s the phrase we use only to describe ourselves when it turns out someone else happens to believe the same thing as us. In my case, my fellow “great mind” actually happens to be an impressive intellect (which, for a man whose greatest academic achievement is an HND in journalism, is pretty satisfying). In the run-up to the 2015 general election, then shadow work and pensions secretary Rachel Reeves said that the Labour Party “are not the party of people on benefits. We don’t want to be seen, and we’re not, the party to represent those who are out of work. Labour are a party of working people, formed for and by working people.”