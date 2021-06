Some of the members of RPHS class of 2002 gathered at the R-P Softball Field on May 23 to remember a well-loved classmate, Denise Jacobson Evans, who passed away June 28, 2020, from complications of diabetes. Denise was the R-P team pitcher; she loved and excelled at softball — she loved all sports. Her classmates thought it only fitting to plant a Norway Maple tree in her honor right in back of home plate. In addition, the class will be donating $100 to Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse for diabetes research in Denise’s honor; Denise had been a nurse at Gundersen. They will be giving the remaining funds they collected to the R-P FFA, another of Denise’s passions.