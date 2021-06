When you think about golf, the first thing that pops into your head probably isn't trash talk. Unless, you're referring to Michael Jordan using the game as a means of creating mental vendettas to get himself going in order to crush people on the basketball court. But when you think of professional golf, "beef" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. However, the vocal dislike that Brooks Koepka has for Bryson DeChambeau has a lot of people wondering: Why does he hate him so much?