A review of novel therapies for pancreatic cancer and potential future treatments for the disease found that new therapies are urgently needed for patients, with a number of potential options on the horizon. Presented at the 2021 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the research indicates that mutations of the KRAS gene could serve as a potential target for treatment, but that the targetable KRAS G12C mutation is very rare in pancreatic cancer, and the mutations more commonly seen are currently not targetable. Additionally, treatments combining chemotherapy and immunotherapy may be the future of immunotherapy for pancreatic cancer.