Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Why is it so hard to withdraw from some antidepressants?

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are a step closer to discovering why it is so difficult for people to withdraw from some antidepressant medications. The paper "Antidepressants produce persistent Gαs associated signaling changes in lipid rafts following drug withdrawal," published in the journal Molecular Pharmacology, addresses the molecular and cellular mechanisms that cause antidepressant withdrawal syndrome.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antidepressant Drugs#Cholesterol#Withdrawal Symptoms#Medications#Depression Symptoms#Drug Treatment#Molecular Pharmacology#Uic#Americans#Pax Neuroscience#Va Merit Bx001149#Drug Withdrawal#Unpleasant Symptoms#Ketamine#Serotonin#Psychiatry#Flu Like Feelings#Authors#Persistent G S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

Aduhelm Is Approved for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

The FDA recently approved the drug aducanumab, or Aduhelm, to treat Alzheimer's disease. Studies indicate that Aduhelm reduces levels of amyloid, although that may not ultimately reduce cognitive decline. Schizophrenia involves both psychosis and cognitive deficits, which suggests that insights from schizophrenia might help with Alzheimer's. When German psychiatrist Alois...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Gout treatment success doubled by combining two drugs, study finds

By combining two medications, researchers at Michigan Medicine optimized a therapy for people with gout, a condition that causes severe damage and disability if left untreated. The study revealed how a second drug taken orally more than doubled the effectiveness of Pegloticase, an intravenous gout treatment used to dissolve crystalized...
Mental Healthreadersdigest.co.uk

“They’ve changed my life”: Why we need to destigmatise antidepressants

In this personal essay, Rebecca Brown explains why we need to lose the stigma around antidepressants in the bid for better mental health. I struggled with my mental health for years before I finally made the decision to start taking antidepressants. Prior to this, I’d been offered them numerous times by doctors (usually when my psychological symptoms had manifested physically) but I’d always refused, insisting that I could cope, or that I’d put myself on yet another waiting list for cognitive behavioural therapy instead. In my mind, antidepressants were the last resort. I felt like I should wait until I was at my absolute limit—when I categorically could not go on—until I gave in and took them.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
Relationshipshuntingtonsdiseasenews.com

Since Her Diagnosis, My Wife Has Benefited From an Antidepressant

The school year recently ended, which may be good for students and teachers, but not for my wife, Jill. The last week of school is a lot like walking through a car wash for her. Because she is the school secretary, she still works a lot as everyone else winds down. Part of her duties include closing out the year and preparing for the next one.
Healthyourislandnews.com

Breaking bad habits: Why it’s so hard to change

If something’s bad for you—drug and alcohol abuse, smoking, excess weight— why can’t you just stop?. National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded scientists have found clues to why bad habits are so difficult to kick. And they’re developing strategies to help us change. Habits play an important role in our health....
Diseases & TreatmentsLockhaven Express

To your good health: Criteria for diagnosing lupus

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I’m nervous about it.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Berberine alleviates lipid metabolism disorders via inhibition of mitochondrial complex I in gut and liver.

Muyu Yu, Miriayi Alimujiang, Lili Hu, Fang Liu, Yuqian Bao, Jun Yin. This study is to investigate the relationship between berberine (BBR) and mitochondrial complex I in lipid metabolism. BBR reversed high-fat diet-induced obesity, hepatic steatosis, hyperlipidemia and insulin resistance in mice. Fatty acid consumption,β-oxidation and lipogenesis were attenuated in liver after BBR treatment which may be through reduction in SCD1, FABP1, CD36 and CPT1A. BBR promoted fecal lipid excretion, which may result from the reduction in intestinal CD36 and SCD1. Moreover, BBR inhibited mitochondrial complex I-dependent oxygen consumption and ATP synthesis of liver and gut, but no impact on activities of complex II, III and IV. BBR ameliorated mitochondrial swelling, facilitated mitochondrial fusion, and reduced mtDNA and citrate synthase activity. BBR decreased the abundance and diversity of gut microbiome. However, no change in metabolism of recipient mice was observed after fecal microbiota transplantation from BBR treated mice. In primary hepatocytes, BBR and AMPK activator A769662 normalized oleic acid-induced lipid deposition. Although both the agents activated AMPK, BBR decreased oxygen consumption whereasA769662 increased it. Collectively, these findings indicated that BBR repressed complex I in gut and liver and consequently inhibited lipid metabolism which led to alleviation of obesity and fatty liver. This process was independent of intestinal bacteria.
Pittsburgh, PAMedscape News

Cortical Thinning in Adolescence 'Definitively' Tied to Subsequent Psychosis

Subtle differences in brain morphometric features present in adolescence were associated with the subsequent development of psychosis in what is believed to be the largest neuroimaging investigation to date involving people at clinical high risk (CHR). Investigators found widespread lower cortical thickness (CT) in individuals at CHR, consistent with previously...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Berberine improves cognitive impairment by simultaneously impacting cerebral blood flow and β-amyloid accumulation.

Berberine Improves Cognitive Impairment by Simultaneously Impacting Cerebral Blood Flow andβ-Amyloid Accumulation in an APP/tau/PS1 Mouse Model of Alzheimer's Disease. Chenghui Ye, Yubin Liang, Ying Chen, Yu Xiong, Yingfang She, Xiaochun Zhong, Hongda Chen, Min Huang. Article Affiliation:. Chenghui Ye. Abstract:. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is accompanied byβ-amyloid (Aβ), neurofibrillary tangles,...