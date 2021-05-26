newsbreak-logo
Tahlequah, OK

POLICE BEAT 5-27-21: Man blames pill, open container on dad

Tahlequah Daily Press
 3 days ago

An intoxicated driver told officers the alcohol and pills they found during a traffic stop belonged to his father. On May 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol when he saw a Chevrolet Silverado driving the wrong direction on a one-way street. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on Eric Stephens, who exuded a strong odor of alcohol. The officer could see an open can of beer, which Stephens claimed belonged to his father, and added that he didn’t realize he was driving the wrong way. Cobb noticed a handgun mounted beneath the steering wheel of the vehicle. Stephens admitted to drinking two beers and two shots of liquor at Dewain’s Place. Cobb asked the man to exit the vehicle, both because of the firearm and because Stephens showed signs of being intoxicated. Stephens was arrested after Cobb deemed him intoxicated during a field sobriety test. Cobb found oxycodone when he searched Stephens, and he claimed the pill belonged to his father. Cobb examined the handgun and discovered it was loaded. Dispatch advised the gun was not reported stolen and officers secured it. Officers searched the vehicle and found two glass pipes, a grinder, and marijuana. Stephens was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving the wrong way on a one-way, driving while under the influence, transporting an open container, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

