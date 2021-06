I’m a fervent believer in building political bridges whenever possible because of the value of sincerely-made counterarguments, raising facts or interpretations not considered. I believe in respecting public officials in a variety of ways, such as calling them by their proper titles. In practice, these principles are not absolute, however. Sometimes, people are not genuinely interested in having an open, honest debate. Some public officials become so remiss in performing their duties that they do not deserve all the respect that they once received. In fact, they may need to experience some disrespect to see exactly how remiss they have been in discharging their responsibilities to the electorate. That is why I am calling Senator Joe Manchin a stupid ape.