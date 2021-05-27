Cancel
Fewer Americans sign contracts to buy homes in April

By MATT OTT
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. -- Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April as a lack of supply continues to foil would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors' index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third straight sluggish month after nearly a year-long rebound from the depths of the pandemic. The decline this month was far greater than economists were expecting heading into the summer.

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

