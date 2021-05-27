Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BNP Hires BofA's Chiah to Run Single Stock Flow Trading - Source

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 17 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Duncan Chiah, a senior trader at Bank of America in London, is joining BNP Paribas to lead their single stock flow trading business, according to a source familiar with the matter. Chiah, most recently an equity derivatives trader at BofA, declined to comment on the move. BNP's...

money.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Bofa#Bnp Paribas#Derivatives#Stock Trading#Equity#Bnp Hires Bofa#Reuters#Bank Of America#Bnp Paribas#Trader#Reporting#Businesses#London#Editing#Lead#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
EconomyWiredpr News

BNP leading European exporting wine on fire losses in Forex trading

BNP Paribas has complained to the plaintiffs that its traders have sold billions of euros in exchange for losses to Europe’s largest wine exporter, in a wider controversy that has also surrounded Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank in recent allegations. J. García Carrión, founded in southeastern Spain in Jumilla, in...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
Marketstickerreport.com

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.91.
Stockscrunchbase.com

Monday.com’s Stock Pops On First Day Of Trading

Project management company Monday.com saw its stock close at $178.87 on Thursday, 15 percent above its initial public offering price. The Tel Aviv-based company, which was founded in 2012, priced its shares at $155 apiece on Wednesday night, above the range of $125 to $140 it had set. Monday.com raised about $574 million through its IPO, and its stock opened at $171.52 on Thursday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why ServiceNow's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock, announced a $695 price target and added the stock to its Conviction List. ServiceNow also announced an integration deal with Zscaler to offer enterprise cloud data control and threat detection and response. ServiceNow...
Worldlatinamericanews.net

Foreign fund flows out of S.Korean stock market in May

SEOUL, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Foreign fund flowed out of the South Korean stock market last month on worry about an inflationary pressure, central bank data showed Friday. The net foreign sale of domestic stocks amounted to 8.23 billion U.S. dollars in May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). Foreigners bought local shares worth 590 million dollars in April.
StocksBusiness Insider

South Korea Stock Market Has A Red Light For Thursday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI sits just above the 3,215-point plateau and it may extend its losses again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Stockspulse2.com

WFC Stock Price: $60 Target By BofA Securities

The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a price target increase from $47 to $60 by BofA Securities. These are the details. The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a price target increase from $47 to $60 by BofA Securities. And BofA analyst Erika Najarian upgraded Wells Fargo from a “Neutral” rating to a “Buy” rating.
MarketsBenzinga

Why Is AMC Entertainment's Stock Trading Lower Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a recent retail-driven surge in the name. Over the past couple of weeks, retail and Reddit traders have targeted stocks such as AMC as the stock has been trending across social media platforms. AMC Entertainment Holdings is involved...
Businessstateofpress.com

Morgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push

LONDON (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) has hired former Bank of America (NYSE:) banker Luigi Rizzo for a new client-facing role overseeing a drive to win business from a wide spectrum of companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), sources familiar with the move told Reuters. Rizzo, who...
StocksInvestorPlace

No, BofA. Zillow Stock Is NOT the ‘Next Reddit Stock to Watch’

Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets is, unexpectedly, a go-to resource for finding the next big stock picks. The retail trading community has jettisoned GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) already, proving their ability. Now, investors want to coordinate their purchases with the subreddit in order to get in on the next moonshot. It could be any of the r/WSB favorites: Naked (NASDAQ:NAKD), BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Nokia (NYSE:NOK)…But what about Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)? Is Zillow stock really among the hottest Reddit stocks?
StocksStreet.Com

Meme Stock Trading Is Soaking Up the Market's Energy

Breadth is running close to even, and the equity indices are mixed Wednesday with the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagging. Most of the market energy is being sucked up by the "meme" plays such as AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME) . AMC is ramping up another 25%, and even if you are not trading, it is hard not to watch.
Stockstradinggods.net

Stocks Drift in Low-Volatility Trading

S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq traded within a narrow range on Wednesday. The Dow and broader U.S. stock market struggled for direction on Wednesday, as investors awaited clarity on monetary policy and the economy. Wall Street’s major indices were higher at the close, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average...