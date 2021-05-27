BNP Hires BofA's Chiah to Run Single Stock Flow Trading - Source

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.91.