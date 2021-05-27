Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

We Mapped Out 10 Must-Visit Outdoor Patios for You

By Allison Garcia
milwaukeemag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis eatery/butcher shop has some of the best sandwiches in town, plus a relaxing view of Catalano Square in the Third Ward. Our dining critic, Ann Christenson, recommends the roasted cauliflower-grape salad, charcuterie plate and pork banh mi sandwich. Oh, and on Wednesday nights they grill burgers. 2. Café at...

www.milwaukeemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Restaurant#Patios#Outdoor Dining#Gingerbread House#Water Street#Food Drink#Town Square#Square Inc#Red Square#Street Vendors#Breakfast Sandwiches#N Cass St#Centro 808 E Center#Italian#Dim Sum#Eldr Rime 2300#Swedish#S63#Muskego#Muskego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Downer Avenue Gets New Breakfast Place

A new restaurant that will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week is filling the void left by the Downer Ave. Original Pancake House. Canela Café is expected to open sometime in July or August at 2621 N. Downer Ave. Tom Daykin reports:. “Canela Café will be a place...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

It’s Milwaukee’s First Asian Restaurant Week

Ready to expand your palette and Milwaukee’s economy? Milwaukee’s first ever Asian Restaurant Week runs from May 16th through the 22nd. More than 40 restaurants are participating, representing a diverse array of dining options and experiences. The week, hosted by local advocacy group ElevAsian, overlaps with Asian American Pacific Islander...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Historic Milwaukee walking tours return this week

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week. The nonprofit that runs a great Downtown Milwaukee-themed shop and organizes the annual Doors Open Milwaukee is bringing back tours of Downtown, the RiverWalk, Third Ward, Bay View and North Point Mansions starting on Wednesday.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

On the Burger Trail: The Banh Mi Burger at Mekong Cafe

In this series, we’ll be hiking the burger trail to find the latest, greatest and most delicious burgers in Milwaukee. Click here for an explanation of the criteria used to rate each burger. Where have we been? Check out the complete catalog of burger reviews here. Mekong Cafe. 5930 W....
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New stop on the City Tours MKE

From Pub Crawls to Private tours, City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages and wants to take you on your next adventure across the city. Brian is outside at a sculpture in Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward that’s normally present at barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

‘New Beginnings’ Group Show at Riverwest’s Jazz Gallery

“Places I’ve been and may never see again,/ I won’t say haunted but I get visited/ and it follows me around wherever I go./ Begin to begin, begin to begin.”. If we’re not haunted by the last dreaded year, it surely still follows us around, at the very least with masks, whether pocketed or making us strangers to friends. Worst of all is a plague of recollected fright, sickness and loss.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Maker Faire® Milwaukee announces return for 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth will be held Sept. 24-26

May 17, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Maker Faire® Milwaukee, hosted by Gearbox Labs, returns to Milwaukee after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus. The always-popular Faire will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), which is the presenting sponsor of the event. Maker Faire is a gathering of...
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.