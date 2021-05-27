Cancel
NHL

This is not the time for Penguins to make major changes

By Adam Gretz
NBC Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all playoff losses are created equal. Sure, the end result might be the same. It might leave you just as disappointed. But the path you take to get there can be very different. That path should — should! — be considered when you are picking up the pieces and trying to figure out what to do next. If you are not careful you can misread a situation or a result and do something that sets your team back and significantly hurts its chances the next season or beyond.

nhl.nbcsports.com
NHLfox8tv.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS LOSE IN OT, DOWN 1-0 IN SERIES WITH ISLANDERS

The Penguins lost Game 1 of their Stanley Cup First Round playoff series with the New York Islanders, 4-3, in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, including the overtime goal at 16:30. Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Tristan Jarry made...
NHLwesb.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Islanders Edge Penguins 4-3 In OT

The New York Islanders edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime yesterday in game 1 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series at PPG Paints Arena. Frederick Gaudreau scored the first Penguins goal to tie the game at 1 in the first period. In the second Sidney Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 edge, but the Islanders rallied with back-to-back goals in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Kasperi Kapanen found the back of the net before the end of regulation to tie the game at 3 and force overtime.
NHLperutribune.com

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Islanders open with win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it...
NHLPensBurgh

The five minutes where Game 1 started to slip away from the Penguins

Ask anybody that watched Sunday’s game why the Pittsburgh Penguins lost and the first, and most common, answer is going to be goaltending. That is also the correct answer. It does not matter how many big saves you make, it does not matter how many saves you make in general, you are not going to overcome your starting goalie giving up three howlers in a single playoff game (and maybe a fourth depending on how harsh you want to be on Kyle Palmieri’s game winning overtime goal).
NHLSeattle Times

Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it’s just a taste of what’s to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.
NHLDerrick

Islanders steal Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Dumoulin ‘Maintenance Day’, Malkin Observes

CRANBERRY, Twp — For another day, the Pittsburgh Penguins were not healthy. And dog bites man. Death. Taxes and political debates. As the Penguins gathered for their practice 24 hours after losing to the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their Round One series, it appears center Evgeni Malkin is no closer to joining the team. And Brian Dumoulin was not on the ice for practice.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders: Three reasons Game 1 win was more important than you think

The New York Islanders took Game 1 with a 4-3 OT win, here are three reasons the win is more important than you think. With a 4-3 OT win the New York Islanders start their playoff quest in the best possible way. With a series lead. There’s still a lot to do yet, this best-of-seven series is far from over but the Isles start things off in a great position.
NHLwpxz1041fm.com

OFFSEASON OF CHANGE LOOMS AFTER PENGUINS KNOCKED OUT BY ISLES

The Penguins have been swept out of the playoffs in the first round again, and for the second time in the last three years, the culprit was the New York Islanders, who have been a villain for the Pens going all the way back to 1975. The Islanders blasted befuddled...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Lou Lamoriello’s Deadline Deals Thrive In Game 1

When you win three Stanley Cups, you deserve to get cocky. Sometimes, it feels like the Islanders General Manager, Lou Lamoriello does things almost to prove that he’s the smartest guy in the room. There’s been loads of criticism from the National guys on his moves. For example, giving long-term...
NHLNHL

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens playoff preview

NHL goals leader Matthews leads Toronto against Montreal, which gets Price back from injury. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. No. 1 Toronto Maple...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Back & Forth: The Play(off series lead)’s the Thing

The regular season ends and the playoffs begin with a bang. That’s a lot for just two games. First, let’s look back at the (heart-pumping) week that was. This game already feels like it was played six months ago. It’s pretty irrelevant at this point but it was nice to see the Islanders look like themselves... for two periods at least. The overtime beauty by who else - Taylor Hall - still stings but by that point, the standings had already been set.
NHLLas Vegas Herald

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point's second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs seriesSunday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHLbleachernation.com

Overtime Hockey Is So Hot Right Now, Happy Birthday Lukas, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

🎶 It’s the most, wonderful time of the year! 🎶. For hockey fans, this song is relevant twice a year: Christmas and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After day one of the Playoffs delivered with a drama-filled overtime victory for the Washington Capitals, day two followed it up with not one, but two overtimes and a last second win in regulation. There’s almost nothing more you can ask of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this time of year. So far, every game has kept fans on the edge of their seats and left everyone wanting more. Now comes day three. I’m so excited.