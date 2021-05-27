This is not the time for Penguins to make major changes
Not all playoff losses are created equal. Sure, the end result might be the same. It might leave you just as disappointed. But the path you take to get there can be very different. That path should — should! — be considered when you are picking up the pieces and trying to figure out what to do next. If you are not careful you can misread a situation or a result and do something that sets your team back and significantly hurts its chances the next season or beyond.nhl.nbcsports.com