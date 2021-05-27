Cancel
‘Rugrats’ character will be gay “beacon for young queer people” in CGI reboot

By Ella Kemp
NME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRugrats star Natalie Morales has said she hopes her portrayal of Betty DeVille will be “a beacon for young queer people”. Morales, who will be taking over the voice performance of Betty from Kath Soucie in the Nickelodeon cartoon and came out as queer in 2017, shared her excitement that the character is openly gay.

People

Jen Richards Says Trans Representation on Clarice Feels 'Hopeful' After Silence of the Lambs

As a trans actor working in Hollywood, Jen Richards continues to advocate for representation of the community in entertainment. The Emmy Award nominee, 45, will kick off a three-episode arc on CBS' Clarice this week as Julia Lawson, an informant helping the titular Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) get behind the truth of a far-reaching conspiracy. In doing so, Julia has to confront her own truth.
TV SeriesNew York Post

‘Rugrats’ reboot has fans in a frenzy after making mom an out lesbian

It was her cinematic coming-out party. The just-released “Rugrats” revival series has fans in a tizzy after confirming what many had believed all along — that Phil and Lil’s mom, Betty DeVille, is gay. The not-so-surprising news was broken by Natalie Morales, who voices the recent LGBTQ inductee in the...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

How Rugrats Rebooted for The Streaming Era

The opening credits of Paramount+’s reboot of beloved Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats are mighty familiar. Composer Mark Mothersbaugh’s synthesizer chimes away as the action follows the titular infants having a particularly lively play day in a suburban living room. Tommy Pickles does a handstand. Phil and Lil DeVille chase each other around. Angelica gets covered in dust from a vacuum.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Paramount+'s Rugrats Reboot Feels the Same but Looks Very Different

To lure subscribers in, Paramount+ is investing in nostalgia and rebooted intellectual properties—a huge portion of the platform’s catalog includes older Paramount movies and television shows reworked as modern releases. Now, a reboot of the beloved children’s series Rugrats, which premieres on the streaming service on May 27, is the latest example of this trend.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Rugrats’ Betty Will Be Openly Gay in Paramount+ Reboot

Phil and Lil’s mom Betty is getting a fresh update in the Rugrats revival series coming to Paramount+ later this month. According to AV Club, the new Rugrats series features Betty as an openly gay woman. Natalie Morales, a bisexual actor who is voicing Betty in the reboot, described her character as “a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community.”
TV SeriesThe Sun US

When does the new Rugrats reboot come out?

NICKELODEON’s popular 90’s series the Rugrats will soon see a reboot hit the screens. The babies will be back with a new animated series after nearly 30 years since their debut on the network. When does the new Rugrats reboot come out?. The new Rugrats reboot is set to hit...
TV SeriesAOL Corp

Rugrats Mom Betty Is Queer in Reboot, Natalie Morales Confirms

Phil and Lil’s mom Betty is living in her truth in the newly rebooted Paramount+ Rugrats. Natalie Morales, who is voicing the character on the CG-animated series which premiered on the streamer this Thursday, confirmed to the A.V. Club that the mother of twins — who had been married to Howie in the 1991 original — is now out and proud.
TVLine

Master of None's Naomi Ackie Previews a Denise-Driven Season 3 That Normalizes Black Queer Women

The only story centering two Black queer women that comes to mind for Master of None actress Naomi Ackie debuted 35 years ago. “It’s mad. When you kind of think about the amount of TV that we observe, and when you really check it, we haven’t really had many of these stories for and about us,” the Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker co-star tells TVLine. “The only story that I could think of is The Color Purple. That’s the only one I can think of.”
TV SeriesAOL Corp

Phil and Lil’s mom is finally out and proud in the ‘Rugrats’ reboot

Phil and Lil’s mom is finally out and proud in the ‘Rugrats’ reboot. In the new "Rugrats" reboot, Phil and Lil's mom, Betty DeVille, has some news to share. The fictional character, who was originally portrayed by actor Kath Soucie, is "an out queer person" in the Paramount+ reboot of the animated series, according to queer actor Natalie Morales, who voices Betty in the reboot.
TV Seriesnbcboston.com

One of the Original ‘Rugrats' Moms Is Openly Gay in the Show's Reboot

In the new "Rugrats" reboot, Phil and Lil's mom Betty DeVille has some news to share. The fictional character, who was originally portrayed by actor Kath Soucie, is openly gay in the Paramount+ reboot of the animated series, which premieres on the streaming service on Thursday. In the original series,...
Primetimer

Bowen Yang has had a "radical" impact on SNL by normalizing queer characters on network TV

Yang, who is set to be promoted to Saturday Night Live's main cast next season after two years as a featured player, is the third out gay male cast member on the NBC institution after Terry Sweeney (1985-1986) and John Milhiser (2013-2014). "Whereas Sweeney never received the chance to expand beyond the limited roles of his debut season, Yang is thriving on the show and constantly expanding his list of characters, from a cocaine-obsessed frat guy, a French Canadian news anchor, and the iceberg that sunk the Titanic," says Michael Boyle. "The iceberg sketch is notable in that, although it’s definitely not the entire joke of the sketch, Yang’s character is clearly, emphatically gay. His amazingly flamboyant iceberg outfit and his makeup, slang, and hand gestures are all queer-coded. None of this is necessary for the joke, exactly, but the specificity with which this character is drawn helps makes the whole thing pop. There were plenty of ways Yang and co-writer Anna Drezen could’ve gone about writing this sketch, plenty of different directions they could’ve gone in that had nothing to do with queer culture. On a network comedy show that has historically prioritized a straight, white, primarily baby boomer audience, this was a bold choice, even if it shouldn’t have been. Yang has received a ton of criticism and online harassment due to choices like these. Although a lot of the homophobia in YouTube video comments or popular Reddit threads related to him is blatant and easy to dismiss, it’s often dressed up as an annoyance about his lack of range. 'Bowen Yang is too … gay,' was the title of one post published on the 'Live From New York' subreddit a year ago. (If you sort the subreddit’s posts by controversial and set the time range to 'all,' this post is the very first thing that shows up.) This argument has persisted throughout Yang’s first two years on the show, despite sketches like 'Murder Durdur' and 'Celebrity Sighting' showing that he’s definitely capable of playing a straight character. Another common critique is that his portrayal of flamboyant characters is offensive and homophobic in itself. This criticism was most prevalent in the aftermath of Shane Gillis being fired from the show in 2019 for using racist and homophobic slurs on his podcast. Gillis’ fans brigaded the SNL subreddit to complain about his treatment from the show, leading to posts like 'Can anyone show me how bowen yang is funny?' in which the poster tried to draw a parallel between Gillis’ use of homophobic slurs and Yang’s use of queer-coded characters, arguing that it was hypocritical for the show to have fired Gillis but not Yang. But portraying a queer male character in a flamboyantly feminine manner isn’t offensive; what’s offensive is the assumption that effeminate men are inherently off-putting, inherently insulting to queer people. The radical nature of Yang’s performance on SNL is not just that he’s normalizing queer characters on network TV, but that he’s normalizing queer men who make no attempts to restrict themselves for a straight audience."
TV SeriesAOL Corp

'Rugrats' cause havoc with smart tech in TV reboot

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Brighter, bigger and more mischievous, television's "Rugrats" return on Thursday with a host of new toys to play with. Seventeen years after the end of the animated series that made toddlers seem smarter than their parents, ringleader Tommy Pickles, nervous Chuckie Finster and bossy Angelica Pickles now have smart technology to run rings around the hapless grown-ups who are supposed to be in charge.