Movies

M. Night Shyamalan's New Trailer for Old Gets Old Fast

By Rob Bricken
Gizmodo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t want to drag a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. I really don’t. Yeah, he made some stinkers, but many are fine, and a few are genuine hits. His new, terribly titled movie Old looks like it could be in the second category—it’s just that the trailer overstays its welcome a bit.

io9.gizmodo.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Moviesconventionscene.com

Old Official Trailer

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

‘Last Night in Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright’s Old School Horror Thriller

It’s been more than 15 years since Edgar Wright has made a horror movie. Since his breakthrough with 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, he’s tried his hand at action (Hot Fuzz), sci-fi (The World’s End), romantic comedies (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and heist movies (Baby Driver). Finally, with Last Night in Soho he’s returning to horror — and to the past.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Edgar Wright movie Last Night in Soho gets a teaser – and a full trailer is coming soon

A new teaser trailer has dropped for Last Night in Soho – and it's just as unsettling as you'd hope to expect from Edgar Wright's upcoming psychological horror movie. The 15-second clip, featuring lead actors Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, is unsettling and ambiguous. "What happened… #LastNightInSoho?" director Wright wrote, sharing the teaser on Twitter. And we're in luck – a full trailer is dropping tomorrow.
MoviesIGN

Old - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Old, the upcoming thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly... reducing their entire lives into a single day. Old stars Gael García Bernal (Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (HBO's Lovecraft Country), Aaron Pierre (Syfy's Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (Showtime's The Affair) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit). Old is a Blinding Edge Pictures production, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, AppleTV+'s Servant) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Split). The film's executive producer is Steven Schneider. Old arrives in theaters on July 23, 2021.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Crazy Action-Packed New Trailer For Mark Wahlberg's New Sci-Fi Movie INFINITE

Paramount+ has released a brand new trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller Infinite and this thing is loaded with some crazy action! It seriously looks like they were trying to capture the same kind of ridiculous over-the-top action that you’d see in the Fast and Furious films. When you watch the trailer, you’ll see what I mean.
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: Marcell Jankovics, Kodak and Experimental Film Preservation, M. Night Shyamalan's "Old"

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. Pioneering Hungarian filmmaker Marcell Jankovics has died. Known for his fantastical and folkloric animations, Jankovics' films like Johnny Corncob (1973) and Son of the White Mare (1981) helped place Hungarian animation on the map. Last year, Jankovics discussed his recently re-released Son of the White Mare with Christopher L. Inoa.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Spirit Untamed’ Movie Review

The family-friendly animated film Spirit Untamed is the unnecessary and fairly simple spinoff of the 2002 animated adventure, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – a theatrical release that didn’t really have anyone asking for a sequel. The film focuses on Lucky Prescott (voiced by Isabela Merced) who, after being less...
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Mark Wahlberg Attacks a Plane with a Samurai Sword in New ‘Infinite’ Trailer

If you need a movie with goofy action about a bunch of quasi-immortal beings, I have something for you. The movie is based on The Reincarnationist Papers by Eric Maikranz. Its lead character is burdened with having memories and flashbacks from his past lives, a burden that nearly destroys him. His life changes when he is invited into an organization of others like him – people that remember their past lives and can use the skills from all of their pasts. He has to prove himself to join their ranks and prevent the ultimate end.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'iCarly' Revival Trailer Shows the Old Gang as Adults

Nine years after iCarly went off the Nickelodeon airwaves, the show is coming back via Paramount+. The trailer dropped Tuesday. For those unfamiliar with the show — meaning people that weren’t the parents of young children or young children themselves in the late Aughts — iCarly centers around tween online talk show host Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), her best friend/on-air sidekick Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy), her technical producer Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), her older brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor), and her oddball friend Gibby (Noah Munck). It ran for six seasons but ultimately ran its course when the actors began aging out of their roles.
MoviesComicBook

Infinite Final Trailer Released by Paramount+

Director Antoine Fuqua and action star Mark Wahlberg have teamed up for a brand new adventure that spans centuries, and the film's debut is just around the corner. Their new movie is called Infinite, and it tells the story of a man who learns that he's part of an ancient group called "Infinites," warriors who have been reincarnating for centuries. Not to mention there's a rival group hunting Wahlberg's character for a secret and he has no idea what it is.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

New Trailer For Mark Wahlberg Thriller Infinite Debuts, Out June 10

New reincarnation thriller Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor debuted a new trailer today. Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, the film is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a screen story by Todd Stein and a screenplay by Ian Shorr. Up until last week, I had no clue that this movie existed, and now I can't wait for it. Check out the Infinite trailer down below.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Sweet Tooth’ Review: Netflix’s Fantasy-Adventure Series Crafts a Spielbergian Fairy Tale

Much of the early concern around a show like “Sweet Tooth” — a fantasy adventure based on existing I.P. that targets all four quadrants while ostensibly posing as a kids’ show — is that it will either be sweet to the point of saccharine or awkwardly imbalanced in trying to please too many audiences. Kids can’t watch a show that’s too violent (and they won’t watch one that’s too complicated), while parents typically can’t stomach anything that tugs on the heartstrings so hard that their eyes roll out of their head. (Well, they can’t handle it when it’s live-action.)
Violent Crimesdarkhorizons.com

“Evil Dead Rise” Begins Filming

Filmmaker Lee Cronin (“The Hole In The Ground”) has released the first photo from the set of New Line Cinema’s revival of the “Evil Dead” franchise with “Evil Dead Rise” which has finally begun shooting in New Zealand. The Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell-produced project has been in development since...
Moviestheplaylist.net

11 Movies to Watch in June: ‘Zola,’ ‘Sparks Brothers,’ ‘Luca’ & More

After a year that changed our relationship with movie-going, it would seem that things are trying to inch back into a semblance of “normalcy.” Theaters are reopening, and as people continue to receive their vaccinations, more and more will be looking to enjoy films on the big screen – especially those like the musical “In The Heights” or broad comedies and terrifying horror films which thrive on audiences feeding off of each other’s energy.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Gloria Reuben Joins Blumhouse’s Stephen King Adaptation ‘Firestarter’

Primetime Emmy-nominated actress Gloria Reuben (Lincoln, “Mr. Robot”) is the latest to join the cast of Blumhouse and director Keith Thomas‘ (The Vigil) Firestarter, Deadline reports. Ryan Kiera Armstrong (IT Chapter Two, “American Horror Story”) has been cast in the role of Charlie in the now-filming Stephen King adaptation, we...
Violent CrimesMovieWeb

Evil Dead Rise Begins Filming, Director Shares First Set Photo

Evil Dead Rise, the next installment of the Evil Dead horror movie series, has officially started filming. On Twitter, director Lee Cronin shared the first set photo from the set revealing the slate used for day one of shooting. The movie's title is written in "blood" with a bloody handprint used to dot the 'i' in Rise. Nothing else from the shoot has yet been unveiled, but you can take a look at the first photo from the set below.