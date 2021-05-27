Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

By RALPH D. RUSSO
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfVz0_0aDRrUpe00

College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate.

Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act.

“Big-time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’ for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied its players economic and bargaining rights while treating them like commodities,” Murphy said in a statement.

This NCAA said the bill would “directly undercut the purpose of college: earning a degree.” It added that "turning student-athletes into union employees is not the answer.”

A companion bill was introduced in the House by Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Andy Levin (Mich.) and Lori Trahan (Mass.). The bill would amend the National Labor Relations Act to define college athletes who receive direct grant-in-aid from their schools as employees.

A movement at Northwestern to unionize college football players was rejected by the National Labor Relations Board in 2015.

Murphy and Trahan are among several federal lawmakers from both parties who have previously introduced legislation related to college athletes being permitted to earn money for use of their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA has turned to Congress for help as it tries to reform its rules to allow athletes to be paid for endorsements, personal appearances and autograph signings.

Several states, including Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, have laws scheduled to take effect July 1 that would open the NIL market to college athletes.

The NCAA hopes to have news rules in place by July 1 as well.

The NCAA's current proposals regarding NIL would allow athletes to enter financial arrangements with third parties. Schools would be banned from being involved in the transactions or paying athletes.

While the NCAA has loosened restrictions on how athletes can be compensated over the years, it has held firm to the notion they are not employees.

Murphy has been one of the most vocal advocates for college athlete rights on Capitol Hill. His latest bill would upend the college model, helping athletes “get the pay and protections they deserve” and forcing the NCAA to "treat them as equals rather than second-class citizens. It’s a civil rights issue, and a matter of basic fairness.”

If Murphy's bill became law, athletes would be granted employee status and both public and private colleges would deemed their employers under an amended NLRA.

The NLRB would consider colleges within a conference part of a "bargaining unit."

The bill would also protect the tax status of athletic scholarships and other benefits, and prohibit schools from asking athletes to waive the right to collectively bargain.

“The NCAA and its member schools support student-athletes through scholarships — many of which cover their full cost of education debt free — and numerous other benefits," the governing body said a statement.

“NCAA members also are committed to modernizing name, image and likeness rules so student-athletes can benefit from those opportunities. ... We will continue to work with members of Congress to focus on issues that align with our priorities."

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Lori Trahan
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Union College#Bill Of Rights#Capitol College#Law Schools#House#Senate#The College Athletes#Northwestern#Nil#Capitol Hill#Nlrb#Ap#The Associated Press#Nlra#Organize Act#College Athlete Rights#College Football Players#Legislation#Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
College SportsPosted by
Colorado Newsline

States poised to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness

WASHINGTON — A seismic shift will rock college sports next month, when a handful of new state laws go into effect allowing student athletes to make money off their personal images.  It’s been against the rules governing collegiate sports for student athletes to make a profit off their name or image — a practice that’s […] The post States poised to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Joe Manchin May Have Just Made Democrats’ Democracy Reform Efforts Impossible

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s unrelenting quest for bipartisanship has claimed its most recent victim: A sweeping voting rights and election reform bill that has been a top priority for President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Progressive groups press Senate Democrats to abolish filibuster

More than 100 progressive groups called on Senate Democrats this week to abolish the filibuster after Senate Republicans used the legislative tactic to block the creation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: The blockage, which the was the first legislative filibuster of...
College SportsPosted by
Stateline

More States Advance Bills on College Athlete Endorsements

Earlier this week, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill that would allow college athletes in the state to profit from endorsements, sponsorships and autographs. If Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the bill, Illinois would become the sixth state to begin allowing such deals on July 1. Lawmakers in several other states are still racing to catch up.
Congress & CourtsTime

Why Kyrsten Sinema Could Control the Future of the Filibuster

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Kyrsten Sinema came to Washington back in 2012 as something of an unpredictable player. A former Green Party spokeswoman, anti-war activist and progressive state legislator, Sinema first won her U.S. House seat by trashing the place she sought to serve—seldom a bad strategy. Once here, she actually acted on her anti-establishment impulses. She broke with her party Leadership on an array of issues, including twice voting against Nancy Pelosi’s bid to lead the Democratic Caucus and siding with some of President Donald Trump’s most aggressive proposals to crack down on immigration.
College Sportsonlabor.org

The Strike Zone—College Athlete Right to Organize Act

Congressional Democrats have pushed forward another front in the movement to reshape college athletics. A bill introduced on May 27 would make college athletes employees of their respective schools with the right to form unions and bargain collectively. The collegiate athletic system is under attack from three sides. Several suits,...
NFLsouthernillinoisnow.com

Illinois House votes to allow college student-athletes to benefit from endorsements

The Illinois House approved legislation Saturday letting college student-athletes to benefit from endorsements. Efforts to pass a similar measure have been underway in recent years, giving college athletes a chance to get an agent and sign endorsement deals. It’s supported by State Representative Jonathan Carroll of Northbrook. “As we watch...
Texas Statewcn247.com

Texas lawmakers approve college athlete compensation bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers have approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals that have been previously banned. Friday’s Senate vote sends the measure to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing into law. Several states have already approved measures allowing allow athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness. The Texas version would take effect July 1. Congress is also considering federal measures, and the NCAA is considering whether to change its bylaws. The NCAA has warned that a patchwork of state laws would create confusion and competitive inequity.
Congress & CourtsBleacher Report

Bill Introduced into Congress to Allow College Athletes to Unionize, Become Employees

Sens. Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders introduced the College Athlete Right to Organize Act, which would classify some college athletes as employees. "College athletes are already treated like employees: They provide a valuable service in exchange for compensation in the form of scholarships and grants-in-aid that they lose if they do not perform the job as specified by their colleges," read a summary of the legislation. "This past year made this distinction even clearer, as college athletes continued to work and perform while their peers often were not on campus."
College SportsInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Fast-track bill for college athletes to make money

The supposed penurious purity of amateur athletics has long been a fiction. And then there are players from rich families, who get all the monetary support they need. But for everyone else, have an agent buy you lunch or a fan purchase your sneakers, and you’re off the team, pal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WGAU

Time ticking away, Democrats face wrenching test on agenda

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Bracing for political trouble, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Democratic colleagues that June will "test our resolve" as senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights and other stalled-out priorities at a crucial moment in Congress. Six months into the party’s hold on Washington, with...
Congress & Courtsredlakenationnews.com

Manchin's opposition clouds future of Dems' elections bill

WASHINGTON - A key Democratic senator says he will not vote for the largest overhaul of U.S. election law in at least a generation, leaving no plausible path forward for legislation that his party and the White House have portrayed as crucial for protecting access to the ballot. "Voting and...