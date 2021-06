The end of the 87th Texas legislature was one filled with mixed emotions from lawmakers and uncertainty over an impending special session. “To say this session was unique was an understatement, every day was something new, but we persevered,” said Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R- Beaumont, just before gaveling out of the session. “There's a lot of work to be done, but Texas is better off because of the work that was done in the Texas House of Representatives."