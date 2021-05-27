Cancel
Michigan State

11 Michigan Disc Golf Courses Fly Into The Thumb

By Michael Hardy
Thumbwind
Thumbwind
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the 1970s, disc golf has been flying under the radar to become a major outdoor sport in the United States. It has a professional organization, the Professional Disc Golf Association, that oversees the sports equipment, course layouts and organizes and establishes rules for professional tournament play. It’s estimated that up to 12 million Americans have played disc golf and that over half a million play regularly. Michigan’s Thumb region now has 11 disc golf courses, and this number is expected to grow.

Finding fun in Michigan's Thumb. Designated as the Wind Energy Capital of the Great Lakes, Michigan's Upper Thumb is a fascinating region of farming, renewable energy production, and tourism.

