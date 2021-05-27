11 Michigan Disc Golf Courses Fly Into The Thumb
Since the 1970s, disc golf has been flying under the radar to become a major outdoor sport in the United States. It has a professional organization, the Professional Disc Golf Association, that oversees the sports equipment, course layouts and organizes and establishes rules for professional tournament play. It’s estimated that up to 12 million Americans have played disc golf and that over half a million play regularly. Michigan’s Thumb region now has 11 disc golf courses, and this number is expected to grow.thumbwind.com