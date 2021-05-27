Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee woman arrested for speeding through COVID-19 vaccination tent in protest, authorities say

By Morgan Winsor, ABC News
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MOCV_0aDRrJMt00

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman was arrested this week after authorities say she drove her SUV through a COVID-19 vaccination tent, nearly hitting several people while yelling "no vaccine."

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, of Greenback, has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless endangerment. She was released on bonds totalling $21,000 and has an initial court appearance set for June 7, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office. It was unclear whether she had obtained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The incident in question occurred Monday morning at a COVID-19 vaccination tent set up in the parking lot of the Foothills Mall in Maryville, a suburb of Knoxville. According to an incident report, two deputies from the Blount County Sheriff's Office said they were at the location when they saw a blue Chrysler SUV speed through a cone course, past the check-in area and then through the tent, where several health workers and National Guard personnel were preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines. The vehicle did not stop and was traveling at a "high rate of speed," deputies wrote in the incident report.

"I have worked at this location multiple times over the past few months and the area is clearly marked with signs and cones to advise the public of the event," one deputy wrote. "The driving behavior of Ms. Brown, as she approached the tent and exited the tent towards the waiting area, caught my attention due to how quickly the vehicle was traveling through the area."

The workers inside the tent ran over to the deputies, telling them what had just happened. They said they heard the driver shout "no vaccine" as she plowed through the tent and that she narrowly missed seven of the workers. Several workers told the deputies that they thought the driver was going to kill them, according to the incident report.

One of the deputies went after the vehicle and pulled it over. Brown allegedly told the deputy that she was driving through the tent to protest the vaccine and that she was only going 5 miles per hour. The deputy took Brown into custody without incident and transported her to the Blount County Jail, according to the incident report.

"While traveling to the jail, Ms. Brown made several statements about wanting to protest the vaccine," the deputy wrote in the incident report. "Ms. Brown stated she was driving through the course and once she got to the tent she told the personnel working she was not there for the vaccine."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Greenback, TN
Maryville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Maryville, TN
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Maryville, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
Maryville, TN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Virginia Christine#County Sheriff#Health Authorities#Tennessee County#County Court#Chrysler#Abc Audio#Vaccination Tent#Incident#Reckless Endangerment#Parking#Tenn#Foothills Mall#Covid 19 Vaccines#National Guard Personnel#Ms Brown#Health Workers#This Week#Protest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United States National Guard
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WGAU

Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — (AP) — A firefighter killed a co-worker and wounded another at their small fire station before setting his own home ablaze and apparently killing himself in California's second deadly workplace shooting in days. The gunman, a firefighter specialist and engineer, was off-duty when he apparently drove...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
WGAU

Phoenix police officer dies in crash with red-light runner

PHOENIX — (AP) — A Phoenix police officer died after being hit by a driver who ran a red light and also died, authorities said Tuesday. The crash happened Monday night after 27-year-old Officer Ginarro New entered an intersection and his police SUV was hit by another car, Phoenix police said in a statement.
San Jose, CAPosted by
WGAU

Police release dramatic body-cam video of rail yard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriff's deputies raced into a building, according to authorities who on Tuesday released body-camera footage of the tense encounter. The nearly 4 1/2 minutes of...
Bradbury, CAPosted by
WGAU

Teen pushes bear off wall after it swipes at her dogs

BRADBURY, Calif. — A fast-acting teen helped save her family’s dogs after a bear was perched on a backyard wall. The video, which has been shared on TikTok and has more than 7 million views, was apparently recorded Monday at a home in Bradbury, California, KNBC reported. It all started...
Texas StatePosted by
WGAU

Feds seize nearly $3.5 million in narcotics at Texas crossing

PHARR, Texas — Federal authorities intercepted three narcotics smuggling attempts at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas worth nearly $3.5 million during the Memorial Day weekend. The largest of the seizures occurred Saturday when CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility discovered 635 packages of suspected methamphetamine...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WGAU

Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — (AP) — An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at their small community fire station Tuesday before going to his nearby home, setting it on fire and apparently killing himself, authorities said. A 44-year-old fire specialist died and a...
California StatePosted by
WGAU

Shooting reported at fire station in California

AGUA DULCE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a shooting reported Tuesday morning at a fire station in Los Angeles County, according to fire department officials. The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. local time at fire station 81 in Agua Dulce, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Unidentified...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WGAU

Chauvin makes appearance on federal charges in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd's death made his initial appearance Tuesday on federal charges alleging he violated Floyd's civil rights by pinning the Black man to the pavement with his knee. Derek Chauvin, 45, wore an orange prison shirt when...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
WGAU

DaBaby questioned, then released following Miami Beach shooting; 2 others charged

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida questioned and later released rapper DaBaby following a Memorial Day shooting that left two people injured, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. Police responded to reports of possible gunfire to find two people injured – one with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and another who had been shot in the leg, authorities said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was treated and released and the other remains in critical condition, the AP reported.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Police identify 44-year-old killed in Middle Tennessee crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police have identified a 44-year-old who died following a crash on Sunday. Rolando Mendez, 44, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive just before noon on Sunday. Mendez and another driver were transported to...
Tennessee StatePosted by
John M. Dabbs

Johnson City Responds to EMS Week

This week celebrates National EMS Week in the United States. In the State of Tennessee, the Governor usually designates Rescue Squad Week to coincide with EMS Week. Most of the active rescue squads in the state provide Emergency Medical Service besides rescue.
Maryville, TNDaily Times

Maryville man arrested after allegedly driving recklessly with juvenile in truck bed

A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail after he allegedly drove a truck recklessly with a juvenile in the bed while also possessing marijuana. Brandon Jake Radford, 20, William Blount Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:59 p.m. May 13 and charged with reckless endangerment (no weapon) and simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana). He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...