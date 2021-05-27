Boneyard Arts Festival 2021 starts June 18th

In an effort to bring more vibrancy to the city of Midland, Public Arts Midland will present the Art Seen Festival June 5-6 from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. both days. The inaugural event will kick off the first year with a large scale live mural painting by local artists Jazzmyn Benitez, Dacia Parker and their team. The entire community is invited to observe and participate in the mural creation on the rear parking lot wall of Little Forks Outfitters. Public Arts Midland encourages community members to be part of the creation process and welcomes them to stop by and make their mark.