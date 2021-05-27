Boneyard Arts Festival 2021 starts June 18th

The Irvine Fine Arts Center invites the community to its 27th annual Studio Arts Festival Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., at Heritage Community Park. This year’s festival is held entirely outdoors and will feature local artisans showcasing their unique handmade crafts and artworks for sale, including one-of-a-kind ceramics, woodworks, jewelry, folk crafts, clothing, paintings, and more. Admission is free, but advance registration at yourirvine.org is required to ensure crowd numbers adhere to gathering guidelines. Facial coverings will be required of all vendors and guests, hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the festival, and vendor booths will be spaced out to follow social distancing rules.