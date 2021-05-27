Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sartell, MN

Sartell’s graduation ceremony will be indoors

By Editorial
thenewsleaders.com
 11 days ago

Sartell High School seniors will graduate at an indoor ceremony at the high school, school leaders announced May 27. “After careful consideration of many factors, including weather, it has been determined that the Sartell High School 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be held in the gymnasium at Sartell High School on Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.,” the school wrote in an email to students and parents. “We are excited to host our first graduation ceremony inside our new school.”

thenewsleaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Sartell, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduation Ceremony#Graduate School#High School Students#Graduate Students#The Online Box Office#School Leaders#Request Tickets#Schools#Weather#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Sartell, MNknsiradio.com

Despite COVID-19, Prom Is On For Apollo High School

(KNSI) – Some area high school students will get to go to prom Saturday, but it will look a bit different in light of COVID-19. At Apollo High School, around 140 juniors and seniors will head to the school’s gym for Grand March at 7:30 p.m. Then, the “Enchanted Forest” prom dance will take place in the library starting at 8:30.
Sartell, MNknsiradio.com

Sartell Apple Duathlon Set for Saturday

(KNSI) – The Sartell Apple Duathlon is set for this Saturday, May 22nd. The day starts at 7 a.m. and features runners of all ages and ability levels in the long-course duathlon, 5K run, youth relay and children’s sprint race. The duathlon, which is accredited by USA Triathlon, starts with...
Sartell, MNthenewsleaders.com

Get ready, get set for Sartell Apple Duathlon

Now in its 38th year, the Sartell Apple Duathlon will take place once again in the city, starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 22, and – as always – city residents are encouraged to line the streets and cheer for participants. The race, as in previous years, will begin at...
Sartell, MNthenewsleaders.com

‘Slightly SummerFest’ set for June 9-13

One of the long-time popular fun festivals in Sartell – Sartell SummerFest – will be scaled back this June with a new name, “Slightly Summerfest.”. Last summer’s festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s festival planning was hampered for the same reason. Events will take place...
Stearns County, MNPosted by
WJON

Details Set For SJU/CSB Commencement Ceremonies

Details for this weekend's Saint John's University and College of Saint Benedict commencement ceremonies have been finalized. Both ceremonies will take place outdoors to allow graduates to bring a pair of guests and to allow for social distancing. The College of Saint Benedict will hold its ceremony on Saturday at...
Sartell, MNthenewsleaders.com

Sartell native conducts research on concrete durability

Minnesota roads are no stranger to the damage of de-icing in winter. Now, a Sartell native is working on a research project at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study the long-term impacts of these treatments on concrete durability. After receiving the Undergraduate Research, Scholarly and Creative Activity Scholarship his freshman...
Sartell, MNthenewsleaders.com

Lions’ Earth Day Forum available online

The April 22 Sartell Lions’ “Earth Day Forum” is available for viewing online. To watch the forum, just type in the search bar “BitstreamTV.live,” and that will bring you to YouTube. Then scroll down to featured programs and look for “Sartell Lions Earth Day Forum.” Click on that. Hosted by...
Sartell, MNPosted by
WJON

Sartell Planning ‘Slightly’ Altered SummerFest Celebration

SARTELL -- Sartell's annual summer festival will have an abbreviated look to it. Organizers of Sartell Summerfest are planning a scaled-back version of the citywide celebration this year called "Slightly Summerfest." The Summerfest Committee says had information come to light several weeks ago they would have done everything possible to...
Sartell, MNthelesabre.com

Humans of Sartell: What are our students most afraid of?

Sartell students were interviewed on Tuesday, April 27th, about what they are most afraid of and why. Everyone has fear in their life. Whether it is a big or small fear or is recent or not, fears are an unpleasant feeling that sometimes takes up the majority of our thoughts. So what are our Sartell students most afraid of?
Sartell, MNthelesabre.com

Siblings of Sartell: The Thorstenson

They’re non returnable, non refundable, your biggest pet peeve, your biggest ally; you know them, you love them, they’re your siblings! Sartell High School has their fair share of siblings, let’s meet a few of them!. Scout is a senior at Sartell high school, Carson is a freshman. They both...
Sartell, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Teacher Of The Week: Elizabeth Neigum Of Pine Meadow

Congratulations to this week's "Teacher of the Week," Elizabeth Neigum Of Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell. Ms. Neigum is a special education teacher at Pine Meadow that was nominated by one of her students:. (We) want to nominate Mrs.Neigum for teacher of the week because "she's so nice and...