Sartell’s graduation ceremony will be indoors
Sartell High School seniors will graduate at an indoor ceremony at the high school, school leaders announced May 27. “After careful consideration of many factors, including weather, it has been determined that the Sartell High School 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be held in the gymnasium at Sartell High School on Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.,” the school wrote in an email to students and parents. “We are excited to host our first graduation ceremony inside our new school.”thenewsleaders.com