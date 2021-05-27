Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

50" Sceptre U515CV-U 4K UHD LED TV

By slow12s
slickdeals.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. Sign up for a Slickdeals account to remove this ad. Sign up for a Slickdeals account to remove this ad.

slickdeals.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sceptre#4k Uhd#Slickdeals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Save 40% on the TiVo Stream 4K Android TV streaming stick

If you’ve been looking for a powerful streaming stick, the TiVo Stream 4K should be high on the list of considerations. Walmart is currently offering the stick for just $29 — a steep discount from its usual $50. This model runs on Android TV, making it a versatile streaming stick when it comes to app diversity.
Electronicstalesbuzz.com

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is on sale at Walmart

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Finding a great TV...
ElectronicsOrlando Sentinel

4K TV vs. 8K TV: Which is better?

As electronics companies continue to innovate and push the boundaries of visual technologies, TVs boasting stunning detail, bright colors and a theater-quality experience at home are becoming more easily accessible to consumers. For years, 4K TVs have been the home entertainment norm, supplanting the less detailed Full HD TVs. However,...
Electronicstechadvisor.com

BT TV Box Pro offers 4K HDR & Dolby Atmos - but it's VIP-only

While Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound technology is a welcome addition, HDR is more important, providing a more vibrant and colourful picture. However, BT doesn’t say which HDR standards – such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision – the Box Pro supports. Another major update is a revamped user interface which...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Save $100 On Insignia's 43" 4K Fire TV

Amazon is dropping the price on the Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV today, dropping it down to just $219. That will save you about $100 off of the regular price. This is a great TV to put into a bedroom, or even onto the patio for the summer. So you can watch TV while you’re outside grilling or catching some sun.
ElectronicsOrlando Sentinel

Insignia 4K Fire TV vs. Toshiba 4K Fire TV: Which is better?

Amazon's Fire operating system is becoming a standard in high-quality smart televisions. Brands like Insignia and Toshiba have designs that incorporate the technology, with the differentiating factor between the two models coming down to things like the audio set-up, price and advanced settings. These TVs come in two sizes: 43 inches and 50 inches. With so many similarities, it may be difficult to know whether the Insignia or Toshiba 4K Fire TV is best for you.
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

At 12 p.m., new Realme X7 Max 5G and Smart TV 4K would be available in stores: price, stats, and more.

On Friday at 12 p.m., the Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K will be purchasable on the Realme online marketplace, Flipkart, and other major media outlets. On Friday at 12 p.mThe Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K will then be able to be sold on the Realme online shop, Flipkart, and other major channels. The Realme X7 Max, which also was released on May 31 in India, is the country’s first smartphone to still be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip. It’s a high smartphone with a 120Hz super AMOLED screen, twin speakers with Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos support, a 64-megapixel triple camera array on the back, and a 50W fast-charging feature.
ElectronicsHartford Courant

Is the LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV worth it?

LG is one of the leaders in television innovation and screen technology. They have championed OLED displays that offer stunning contrast and detail for every type of content. While they come at a relatively high price, the newest LG OLED TVs offer plenty of value for the investment. Among their...
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

PlayStation Store discount when upgrading to a 4K or 8K Sony TV

They come with all the features you’d expect of a TV you will use throughout the entirety of the next console generation, such as HDMI 2.1 inputs that offer 4K at 120fps visuals. Describing the BRAVIA XR range, Sony says: “BRAVIA XR TVs bring you true-to-life colour and detail, fast...
gizmochina.com

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 launched in India, features 4K QLED display

Earlier today (9th June 2021), Samsung launched The Frame TV 2021 in India. The new TV arrives with 4K QLED displays and is available in four different sizes, with the largest being 65 inch. The South Korean tech giant’s The Frame TV 2021 is its latest entry in its premium...
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Amazon Canada has the Apple TV 4K for $50 off

The Apple TV 4K is now on sale on Amazon Canada’s website. The media streaming set-top box offers 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Additionally, you can connect it to your TV and AirPlay content from your iPhone and iPad to your TV. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the new Apple TV 4K (2021) recently launched by Apple.
ElectronicsEngadget

ICYMI: The new Apple TV 4K gets a significantly better Siri remote

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The last couple of weeks brought new gadgets from Apple, Google and...
Electronicsstateofpress.com

This 75-inch 4K TV Is So Cheap It Might Be a Mistake

Nothing fills out your home theater system like a giant TV, and these 4K TV deals give you some beauties to choose from. And right now, at Walmart, you can get a massive 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart Android TV for only $768. That’s an incredible $832 off its regular price of $1,600, or more than half off. There’s no better time to invest in the centerpiece of what will soon be the best home theater on the block. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, for a limited time only, at Walmart.
Electronicsatoallinks.com

Which is the Perfect LED TV for Your Bedroom?

The emergence of LED TVs has changed the television experience considerably. It brought vivid colours, better sounds quality, and in current times a host of connected features. Resultantly, the demand for the same has increased significantly. It is tough to make an outright claim about which TV is best for...
Electronicswhathifi.com

Apple TV 4K (2021) review

It’s not worth upgrading if you have the previous model, but if you’re simply looking for the best video streamer out there, this is it. Apple TV 4K (2021) (Black) We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. powered by. Almost four years since the launch...
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Walmart's new 4K Android TV box is out, and it's $20 less than a Chromecast with Google TV

Android TV continues to grow as a platform, spurred on by the success of last year's Chromecast with Google TV. That device managed to undercut the old 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra by $20, making it an easy way to grab a streaming stick for your television without paying an arm and a leg. If that price is still too steep to justify throwing a media player in your spare bedroom, Walmart has the gadget for you. Its new Onn-branded 4K Android TV device is officially on sale for just $29.
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

VIZIO 75-Inch P-Series 4K Smart TV with AirPlay 2

TVs are getting smarter all the time. The VIZIO 75-Inch P-Series 4K Smart TV is a UHD HDR smart TV comes with AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. It supports 120Hz gaming. This TV comes with the IQ Ultra processor and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. It has a variable refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium.
Electronicsnewpaper24.com

This 50-inch 4K TV with Freeview is impossibly low cost at ASDA – NEWPAPER24

This 50-inch 4K TV with Freeview is impossibly low cost at ASDA. For those who’re seeking to improve your telly for the Euros, or the barrage of superior boxsets and movies coming to streaming companies this summer time – there’s an unbelievable deal at ASDA proper now. The grocery store chain has slashed £80 off the price of a 50-inch 4K TV.