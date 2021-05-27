Marvel’s First Gay Superhero Featured in ‘Eternals’ Trailer

Well, everyone, it’s time to buckle. Eternals Officially land on the MCU! The latest trailer for Chloe Zhao’s film has been released and has many questions.This is one of our most pressing questions: what happened to these perfect and powerful beings when Thanos literally separated half of the universe from beings. Infinity War?? As we learn at Teaser, Eternals has personal rules about leaving HR. But Thanos is not human — to be precise, he is a purple alien, Titan. It leads us to our other question: Given that eternity is a somewhat exotic species, do they have anything to do with Thanos? And is Thanos himself forever? If we’re watching Marvel Comics, yes, yes, Thanos is forever — at least technically anyway.