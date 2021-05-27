Marvel’s First Gay Superhero Featured in ‘Eternals’ Trailer
Marvel’s Eternals is making history with the first gay superhero ever featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The teaser trailer that dropped May 24 introduces us to a whole new cast of immortal, crazy-powerful heroes who have softly guided humanity’s development while remaining in the shadows. Directed by recent Oscar winner Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), the film promises gorgeous visuals as well as Marvel’s trademark adrenaline-inducing action scenes.www.outfrontmagazine.com