Minorities

Marvel’s First Gay Superhero Featured in ‘Eternals’ Trailer

outfrontmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Eternals is making history with the first gay superhero ever featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The teaser trailer that dropped May 24 introduces us to a whole new cast of immortal, crazy-powerful heroes who have softly guided humanity’s development while remaining in the shadows. Directed by recent Oscar winner Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), the film promises gorgeous visuals as well as Marvel’s trademark adrenaline-inducing action scenes.

www.outfrontmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Chloe Zhao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#Captain Marvel#Film Characters#Disney Characters#Lebanese American#Mcu#Deadpool#Asian#Pakastani American#Chlo#Imax#Queer Marvel Fans#Avid Marvel Fans#Trailer#Queer Characters#Heroes#Hollywood#Lgbtq Audiences#Gorgeous Visuals
