Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland surpasses 9,000 confirmed COVID deaths as health department newly reports over 500 deaths that were ‘not properly classified’

By Marcus Dieterle
baltimorefishbowl.com
 11 days ago

The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday newly reported more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths that medical certifiers had “not properly classified” over the past year, pushing the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths over 9,000. The health department said there were 517 previously uncounted confirmed cases with COVID-19 listed as...

baltimorefishbowl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Department#Cdc#Race#U S Department Of State#State Department#Health Data#Marylanders#Case Map Dashboard#Black#Asian#Hispanic#Covid 19 Deaths#Maryland Providers#Cause Of Death#Covid 19 Cases#Cdc Guidance#State Data#Probable Cases#Nationwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Minnesota StateBrainerd Dispatch

Minnesota health officials report 443 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported another 443 new cases of COVID-19 and seven COVID-related deaths on Sunday, May 23. The seven-day average of new cases continues a downward trend that began in mid-April, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Of the COVID-realted fatalities, four people were...
Tarrant County, TXtarrantcounty.com

Public Health Reports Four COVID-19 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health Reports Four COVID-19 Deaths. Tarrant County now has 3,494 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 253,745 people have recovered. COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday - Sunday.
Olmsted County, MNmedcitybeat.com

Olmsted County surpasses 100 Covid deaths

Olmsted County has topped 100 Covid-related deaths. The total — 102, as of Tuesday — was updated this week to reflect deaths that occurred months earlier, but had not yet been reported to the county. Since that time, new cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly. The county is now averaging...
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

Maryland adds 517 more to COVID-19 death toll over pandemic

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland has revised the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state by adding 517 deaths that were not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year. The health department said Thursday the update brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Maryland to 9,368. There were five more deaths over the past 24 hours.
TravelBismarck Tribune

Health Department offers travel recommendations, reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

AAA forecasts that 37 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend, and North Dakota's Health Department is urging state residents to educate themselves on what's required for travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agency on Wednesday recommended people not travel until fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and that those...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports 249 new COVID cases, 8 deaths as state nears 70% of adults being at least partially vaccinated

Maryland’s coronavirus infection rate continued its decline Sunday as health officials reported a testing positivity rate below 2% for the sixth straight day, while the state inched closer toward becoming the latest to getting at least 70% of adults at least one vaccine dose. Here’s how the Maryland Department of Health’s coronavirus measures broke down Sunday: Cases There were 249 new ...
Hawaii StatePosted by
WGAU

Hawaii sets vaccine thresholds for lifting travel quarantine

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Friday that the state will drop its quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers once 70% of the state's population has been vaccinated against the disease. Hawaii will also lift its requirement that people wear masks indoors once that level has been reached, he said.
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Maryland surpasses 6M vaccinations, revises death toll number

Maryland surpassed 6 million total COVID-19 vaccinations, according to state data released Thursday as key health metrics continue to decline. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 69.1% of Maryland adults have...
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Keeping track of active COVID cases an all-encompassing effort

As reports of new and active COVID-19 cases continue to remain relatively low in the area, life in Mower County is gradually returning to normal. This is further helped by the wider availability of vaccines. “I predict we will continue to see it slow over the summer,” said Community Health...