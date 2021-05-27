Cancel
Russia blocks flight when Western confrontation with Belarus over a detoured plane hits an international air travel

By Amol Rajput
eminetra.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow Air France canceled its flight from Paris to Moscow on Thursday after Russia refused to approve a new route around Belarus, the company said in a statement. “The flight was postponed yesterday and was canceled for the same reason today. There is no clearance,” said the representative of Air France, the Russian national news agency RIA Novosti. “I canceled my flight because there is no new way to enter Russian territory.”

Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Serbian Government In Talks To Buy 8 SJ100s For Air Serbia

Air Serbia may soon become a Sukhoi Superjet 100 customer as the Serbian state resumes talks for the acquisition of this Russian-made aircraft. The talks were previously held just over a year ago, before COVID-19, when Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister hinted that Air Serbia might purchase eight SSJ100s. Serbia and...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

IATA Boss Willie Walsh Blasts EU Ban On Belarus Flights

An interesting development in the battle between Belarus and the European Union, as former British Airways CEO and current IATA Director General Willie Walsh has condemned the EU for blocking Belarusian flights in its airspace. IATA Boss Willie Walsh Condemns EU Ban On Belarus Flights. Walsh was the bombastic, union-busting...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

UIA Suspends Poland Flights Over Belarus Airspace Issues

Late last week, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announced that it would be continuing with its suspension of flights to Poland. The airline had announced late last month that it would be resuming its Kyiv-Warsaw-Kyiv service on June 18th but is now ‘reviewing’ these plans due to weak demand and the need to overfly Belarusian airspace.
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

Ukraine International to suspend flights to Poland

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has announced a review of its plans to resume flights to Poland from June 18, 2021. The reason for this decision was the situation that arose due to the need to fly over the territory of Belarus and the subsequent redistribution of passenger traffic observed by the UIA in this direction.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Putin signs law ending Russia’s Open Skies treaty with the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law to officially end the country’s Open Skies Treaty with the U.S. less than two weeks before his meeting with President Biden in Geneva. Last month, the Biden administration told Russia that it had no plans to rejoin the arms control pact...
Europejagonews24.com

Roman Protasevich arrest: EU bans Belarus jets from its airspace

The EU has banned Belarusian planes from its skies or accessing its airports after the forced grounding of a Ryanair flight. European airlines are also being strongly encouraged to avoid flying over the ex-Soviet country, reports BBC. EU states are furious at Belarus for forcing a passenger flight to land...
Worldroutesonline.com

Athens : Welcome back Air Canada !!

As travel restrictions in Greece for Canadian arrivals are eased, the Canadian market is once again reconnected non-stop to Athens. Air Canada is currently the only airline connecting non-stop Toronto and Montreal to Athens. In June, Air Canada will operate 4 weekly frequencies (YYZ & YUL), increasing to 5 weekly...
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Belarus Airs Questioning of Journalist Detained After Forced Plane Landing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, detained last month after his flight that was forced to land in Minsk, said in questioning aired on state television on Wednesday that there was no use in the opposition calling for street protests. In his second appearance since his Ryanair plane...
Aerospace & DefenseSKIFT

Wizz Air CEO Hits Out at European Leaders Over Belarus Flight Ban

Joszef Varadi said aviation shouldn’t be used as a means for political sanctions, but with this episode beginning with a hijacked plane, the two are inextricably linked. The CEO of Wizz Air criticised European governments on Wednesday for barring flights over Belarus in response to the forced landing of a passenger plane, saying such moves made aviation “a toy of politics”.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Air France Cancels Flights as Russia Withholds Clearance

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Air France cancelled two more flights to Moscow on Monday after Russian authorities failed to approve flight plans that avoid Belarus airspace. The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus amid outrage over the forced landing of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece on May 23 and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.
Worldtuipster.com

Russia approves new route for Air France flights to Moscow

(OFFICIAL) UPDATE 2 Russia approves Air France, Lufthansa routes avoiding Belarus. Air France (AIRF.PA) and Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) have received approval from Russia for flight routes to the country that avoid Belarusian airspace, the airlines said on Saturday. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Texas House Votes...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Russia Approves Air France, Lufthansa Routes Avoiding Belarus

PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) - Air France and Lufthansa have received approval from Russia for flight routes to the country that avoid Belarusian airspace, the airlines said on Saturday. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has advised domestic and foreign airlines to avoid Belarusian air space following the May 23 forced...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. imposes sanctions, travel warning to Belarus over diverted flight

May 29 (UPI) -- The White House announced sanctions on Belarus and a warning not to travel to the country over a diverted civilian Ryanair flight. Belarus' Lukashenko regime forced the commercial jet headed from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich upon landing. Belarusian aviation authorities said the flight was diverted to Minsk due to a bomb threat, but the White House said in the statement Friday night the plane was diverted over "false pretenses."