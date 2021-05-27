Cleveland Museum of Natural History to host book discussion with Dr. Suzanne Simard

Penguin Random House

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be welcoming Dr. Suzanne Simard, a forest ecologist, for a virtual discussion on her latest book, ‘Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest’, via Crowdcast on June 10.

Garrett Ormiston, the museum’s GIS & Stewardship Specialist in the Natural Areas Division, will be presenting the discussion along with Dr. Suzanne Simard herself.

In her book, Dr. Simard argues that trees do not merely provide timber and pulp but are part of a complex, interconnected lifeforms network. She claims that forests are, in truth, social, cooperative creatures connected through underground networks. Her research also argues that trees perceive and recognize their neighbors, compete and cooperate, learn and adapt their behaviors, and perceive time.

After the presentation, Ormiston and Dr. Simard will hold a session to answer questions from the audience. “We hope you’ll join us for an evening that may profoundly change your view of trees and their connections to one another,” the museum writes on their website.

Dr. Suzanne Simard is a Professor of Forest Ecology at the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Forestry. Being one of the world’s leading forest ecologists, she is a pioneer on the frontier of plant communication and intelligence. Her work has influenced several public figures, from James Cameron (the Tree of Souls in ‘Avatar’) to Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Powers’s (‘The Overstory’). Her TED talks alone have exceeded 10 million views.

Audience members can get signed copies of the book through the museum’s partnership with Loganberry Books.